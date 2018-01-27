Something’s Brewing in Taichung

By John Evans / Contributing Reporter

If it’s Wednesday night you’re likely to find Arlan Bonwick saddled up to the bar with his usual after work meal: barbecue chicken wings and a locally-brewed pale ale the color of the sunset.

“I like drinking craft-brewed beer,” said Bonwick, a regular at Delicatesses Desmarais in Taichung. “It’s got a really unique flavor.”

Customers such as Bonwick are exactly what local brewers are hoping for in Taichung’s burgeoning craft beer market.

The source of Bonwick’s pale ale lies in Taichung’s Fengyuan District (豐原) at Three Giants Brewing Company. The small brewery produces five varieties of beer, mostly in keg form.

Compared to Taipei’s already booming craft beer market, Taichung has only recently emerged onto the scene.

MORE SUDS

As craft beer consumption has risen, so too has the number of breweries. Up from just one a decade ago, there are currently four craft breweries operating in Taichung. And those in the industry expect that number to grow.

While sales of craft beer have taken off, the nation’s most popular beer by far is Taiwan Beer, produced by Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp, which once had a monopoly on the industry.

“It’s still a niche market,” said Casper Willemse, co-owner of Three Giants brewery. “But to be a cool bar, you have to have craft beer on tap.”

What began with Willemse and two coworkers making homebrew in plastic tubs on a rooftop three years ago, has turned in an actual brewery. In less than a year since opening, Three Giants brewery supplies nearly 40 bars and restaurants nationwide, up from just a few businesses three months ago.

Willemse and his partners are hopeful that Taiwanese palates for craft beer will continue to expand. Optimistically, they point to the popularity of recent craft beer festivals where beer enthusiasts and brewers come together.

TAIWAN BEER

The challenge, Willemse said, is how to entice long-time drinkers of Taiwan Beer and other lighter lagers to try their bolder, more flavorful beer.

“At first people come out of curiosity,” he said. “You have to slowly ween them off the lager and then show them the ale.”

To help with this transition, Three Giants Indian Pale Ale is less bitter than traditionally found, Willemse said.

“We try to tailor our beer to local tastes.”

“Long-term I can see the feeling is changing in Taiwan,” Willemse added.

As an example he points out the demand for high-end coffee, a national trend over the past decade.

BITTERNESS SCALE

At Zhang Men Brewing Company (掌門精釀啤酒) each beer is rated on a bitterness scale. For instance, a honey ale, low in bitterness, has a 10, while a double IPA has a 98. With 32 beers on tap, customers can sample beers of varying flavors, from fruity to hoppy.

“You work your way up to the stout,” said Oscar Lee (李奕德), an employee and beer aficionado at Taichung’s Zhang Men brewery, one of the company’s nine taprooms in the nation.

Lee’s advice to those new to drinking craft beer is to lose the ice, which is traditionally dropped into small glasses of lighter beers.

“I tell them if it’s too cold you can’t smell it,” said Lee, whose appreciation for craft beer started by making homebrew in college. “I’ve learned how to taste the differences in beer, like there is in whiskey.”

His other tip: “You don’t ganbei (drain the glass, 乾杯) craft beer.”

First-time customer Weng Shou-de (翁守德) listened to Lee’s advice on bitterness and alcohol content before ordering a beer flight, small samples of six varieties.