Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Reporter

The Asia University Museum of Modern Art (亞洲大學現代美術館) is currently holding a retrospective exhibition, Infinities of Zao Wou-ki (無極之美), of postwar master painter Zao Wou-ki (趙無極). Zao is a Beijing-born artist who migrated to France in the 1940s where he developed a distinct style of painting that combined Western modernist techniques with Chinese landscape painting. His works were soon well received within the Parisian art scene and were praised by contemporaries such as Miro and Picasso. Aside from his aesthetic achievements, Zao is also known for his consistently high auction prices, one of which reached a record US$19.5 million last year. Showing an impressive 67 paintings by Zao, the exhibition chronicles his career developments over the years and reveals the experiments and influences that inspired his evolving painting style. While Zao worked predominantly in oil paints, he also created some ink paintings including Paravent, a folding screen that features abstract calligraphic markings. The show also includes a never before seen large painting, Sans Titre ; La Danse, in which the viewer may catch a glimpse of the artist’s sprouting ideas of Chinese painting elements at an early stage in his career.

■ Asia University Museum of Modern Art (亞洲大學現代美術館), 500, Liufong Road, Taichung City (台中市柳豐路500號), tel: (04) 2332 3456. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5pm

■ Through March 4

Tick, a solo exhibition by Wu Zong-long (吳宗龍), is based on the everyday life of a fictional character Geh-Ah (傑仔) who represents the everyday man and small town culture. Through a series of installations in one single, dim-lit room, the show creates an aesthetic exploration of Geh-Ah’s daily habitat. According to the artist, Geh-Ah is inspired by a culmination of daily sensibilities, including the feeling of suppression and boredom that builds from a mundane and repetitive lifestyle. “We do not move by ourselves, but are instead pushed forward by time,” writes Wu. Through a half rolled-up overhead door, viewers enter the exhibition space and encounter a number of objects scattered on the floor — a weed patch ridden with garbage, a wet towel and a toppled over pile of garbage — to create a neglected atmosphere thickened with the strong odor of trash and resonating acoustics of the empty room. Wu is a video and installation artist based in Kaohsiung.

■ Fotoaura Institute of Photography (海馬迴光畫館), 2F, 83 Chenggong Rd, Tainan City (台南市成功路83號2樓), tel: (06) 222-3495. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 8pm.

■ Through Feb 11

Catch the last week of Taiwanese photographer and elementary school teacher Chen Ching-pao’s (陳敬寶) solo exhibition, Circumgyration Project (迴返計畫), which features a series of staged photographs based on the recollections of his students and their parents about their memories of their attendance at school. Over the years, Chen has also carried out the project in Japan, Korea and China, documenting the education system of the Asia region through a collaborative effort between the photographer and his subjects. Chen carefully navigates the power relationship between directing the staged scenes and keeping faithful to the perspective of the students and parents. He is not interested in recreating the past with theatrical dynamics, but instead allows a participatory process of communicating, exchanging and game playing to stimulate ideas during each photo shoot. In the exhibition catalogue, Chen references a quote from Marguerite Duras’ novel The Lover: “Who would have thought of such a thing? The photograph could only have been taken if someone could have known in advance how important it was to be in my l life, that event, that crossing of the river.”