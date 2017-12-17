Taiwan in Time: A man of two revolutions

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Dec. 18 to Dec. 24

Although his multiple uprisings barely got off the ground, Lo Fu-hsing (羅福星) stood defiant while facing his Japanese captors. Arrested in Tamsui on Dec. 18, 1913, he was sentenced to death the following March.

According to Japanese records, a prison guard asked him if he thought what he did was an unpardonable crime.

“I’m just exercising my rights to freedom and equality,” Lo said. “I don’t think that constitutes criminal activity.

The guard told Lo that the Japanese government was providing Taiwanese with a good living, “but you claim the opposite, and that is merely your personal bias. Will you still not admit your crimes?”

Lo answered that he accepted the verdict and if he wasn’t put to death he would not be able to face his comrades who had already been executed.

“No matter how harsh the punishment, I do not think I committed any crime,” he repeated.

FAILURE TO LAUNCH

Lo was born in today’s Jakarta, the son of a Chinese businessman and a local woman with partial Dutch ancestry — hence his unique appearance. He returned to China at a young age, and in 1903 followed his grandfather to Taiwan at the age of 18. They settled in Miaoli.

“Although he personally experienced the pain of Taiwanese suffering under Japanese rule, it had yet to awaken his revolutionary spirit,” writes Chin Yi-hui (覃怡輝) in A Study of Lo Fu-hsing’s Anti-Japanese Revolution (羅福星抗日事件革命研究). “His first response was to run away from the suffering, and that’s why he and his grandfather left Taiwan.”

The awakening happened when Lo returned to China in 1906 and joined the Tongmenghui (同盟會, “united league”), a secret society dedicated to the overthrow of the Qing Dynasty. He spent the next few years teaching in Southeast Asia while secretly recruiting troops, leading them back to China to take part in the Second Guangzhou Uprising in April 1911. Lo was among the few to survive this disastrous battle and the Qing Dynasty fell a year later.

He and a few comrades then took the revolution to Taiwan, setting up a Tongmenghui branch in Taipei and carrying out underground activities in today’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area in Taipei. Due to his personal connections during his time in Taiwan, Lo had been able to recruit 500 men by April 1913.

“Lo returned to Taiwan a completely different man,” Chin writes.

His first three attempts were suppressed before they got off the ground because Japanese authorities learned of the plans. They were at least twice sold out by their comrades. In September 1913, rebels broke into a police station in today’s Dahu Township (大湖) in Miaoli and made off with a cache of weapons. The police immediately searched the area and captured eight rebels, who were tortured into leaking information. By October, they had essentially thwarted the entire plan.

Lo fled to Tamsui and was waiting for a chance to sail to China when authorities caught him and found on him a notebook containing a list of comrades, leading to mass arrests.

SHIFT IN LEGACY

As customary for Taiwan’s historical figures, Lo’s legacy has stirred controversy throughout the decades, especially due to his ties to China. Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) officially commended him and he was considered a national hero that all schoolchildren learned about. On the 100th anniversary of his execution, then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) paid his respects, noting that “from these events in history, we can see the close ties between Taiwan and the Republic of China.”