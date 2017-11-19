Taiwan in Time: Wrong side of the ‘black ditch’

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Nov. 20 to Nov. 26

They were kept in the dark until the moment of combat.

Chang Teng-hsu (張騰旭) felt uneasy when the Taiwanese soldiers in his squadron were suddenly forbidden from leaving camp in Chiayi. One night, they were woken up and herded onto a train and then a ship.

“They told us we were going to take over a Japanese warehouse in Shanghai,” Chang says. “But we were not treated like soldiers. We were treated like prisoners.”

There was no warehouse. Instead they were instructed to engage in military exercises in a frozen field close to Shanghai in a place called Xuzhou, only to find out that it wasn’t a drill when the Communist guerillas struck.

Similar tales flooded the Legislative Yuan in April 1994 during a public hearing for Taiwanese veterans who were sent to China to fight for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) during the Chinese Civil War. Many of them perished in battle or were taken prisoner by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and only about 500 soldiers made it safely back to Taiwan. The remaining 1,500 survivors were stranded in China after the KMT retreat in 1949.

It would be another 38 years before Hsieh Yuan-pa (謝源拔) would see his homeland again. On Nov. 22, 1988, he became the first Taiwanese veteran in China approved by Taiwan authorities to return home and visit his ailing mother.

“Besides ‘mom,’ I had forgotten how to speak Hakka,” Hsieh tells Taisheng (台聲) magazine. “My mother only knew Hakka; she couldn’t even speak basic Mandarin. All I could do was cry in her lap like a child.”

TRICKED INTO WAR

While Taiwan was exempt from the draft during the Chinese Civil War, many Taiwanese joined the KMT army. Some desired a better living, some were tricked or forced into joining while others were members of the Japanese army that the KMT inherited at the end of World War II.

A 1946 recruitment speech recorded in the Taiwan Shin Sheng Pao (台灣新生報) newspaper promised that Taiwanese soldiers would not be deployed outside of Taiwan. Many soldiers did not know they were to fight the Communists until they landed in China, and did not get to say goodbye to their family.

Hsu Chao-jung (許昭榮), a veteran who spent 30 years fighting for these soldiers’ honor and rights, estimates that around 15,000 fought in China.

Tseng Hsueh-yu (曾學佑) writes in the study, The Heartbreaking Story of Taiwanese Soldiers (台籍國軍血淚史), that PLA prisoners who came from Communist-controlled areas were allowed to go home, but since Taiwan was under KMT control, these soldiers were often conscripted.

Huang A-jui (黃阿瑞) says in an Academia Historica oral history publication that after the war, he was sent to military school to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan until plans were cut short by the outbreak of the Korean War. The Communists didn’t fully trust the Taiwanese, so instead of sending him to war, Huang was given a position with the Zhangzhou City Government. He settled there, married and had children. There were a handful who did see combat in Korea, Tseng writes.

Hsu Teng-kuang (徐騰光) was captured during the Huaihai Campaign, a decisive battle that determined the outcome of the Chinese Civil War. He refused to join the PLA, so they trained him for a future government post in Taiwan after its “liberation.” That never happened, and Hsu settled in Suzhou.

These soldiers suffered greatly over the decades, easy targets as “traitors,” “rightists” and “anti-revolutionaries” for having been Japanese citizens during colonial rule, as well as having once served the KMT when the Japanese left. During the Cultural Revolution, Hsu was accused of being an “international spy” and spent eight months in jail, during which the Red Guards ransacked his property and stopped his son from going to school and his wife going to work.