Off the Beaten Track: In the footsteps of Taiwan’s ‘Robin Hood’

By Richard Saunders / Contributing Reporter

It’s not so much the building itself, but the extraordinary story that lies behind it, that makes Liao Tien-ting Temple (廖添丁廟) in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里) so well worth visiting. Beside a busy road on the edge of Bali, across the estuary from Tamsui, this rather grand looking temple is larger and taller than most of the surrounding structures with a shiny new roof of orange tiles, but in appearance it’s no different from many other prosperous Taoist temples around the country.

A clue to its local importance, however, can be found in the row of vendors that set up their stalls daily in a row on either side of the main entrance to the temple, selling snacks, incense, ghost money and whatnot.

To get a better idea of what makes this temple so significant, walk through the entrance gate and take a quick look around the immaculately-kept adjoining grounds.

After a few steps, you’ll come across a huge stone statue of a rather defiant-looking man with long, plaited hair, emerging, snake-like, from under his hat and curling down his front almost to the waist. Arms akimbo, hands planted firmly on hips.

This impressively masculine figure is the dedicatee of the temple, Liao Tien-ting (廖添丁), who became one of Taiwan’s major folk heroes following his exploits (and death) over a century ago during the early Japanese colonial era.

Liao, born near what is today Taichung city in 1883, was only 12 when the Japanese took control of Taiwan. A few years later, he fled his home when, according to one story, he was framed by a local bully working for the enemy and orders for his arrest were issued. While Liao fled to the hills, his mother, refusing to disclose his whereabouts, was tortured to death.

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE Liao Tien-ting Temple stands on Provincial Route 105 at the edge of Bali. Bus 704 from Luzhou MRT station (on the orange line) terminates opposite the temple. To get to the cave from the temple (you’ll need your own wheels), drive back towards Taipei under Provincial Highway 64’s elevated expressway and take the next turn on the right, Laoqiankeng Road (荖阡坑路; or Provincial Route 49). Bear right at the fork in 200m and follow this road for 3km, climbing into the hills. At a sharp hairpin bend to the right, a signposted lane on the left leads to the trailhead of Liao Tien-ting Cave, on the right in about 100m.



Thereafter, it’s said, he dedicated his life to resisting the Japanese and protecting the local citizens from the soldiers’ crueler excesses. Escaping to the north of Taiwan, he launched attacks on the Japanese from a cave on the northern face of Guanyin Mountain (觀音山), which rises steeply above Bali, sleeping (legend says) with one eye open in case of surprise ambush.

On Nov. 18, 1909 Liao was killed, aged just 26, after being betrayed by a friend. The body was dragged down to the village below and promptly buried in an unmarked grave.

RESTLESS SPIRIT

Following Liao’s death, however, strange and inexplicable things began happening: on cloudy nights, traces of the blood that had dripped from his body as he was brought down the mountainside for burial began to glow with an eerie light.

During a period of very dry weather, a ball of green light was seen to shoot out of the mountainside close to Liao’s former hideout, and fly towards the residence of a local Japanese officer. Soon after, the officer’s wife and daughter were struck by an unknown disease. The local villagers, suspecting that Liao’s ghost had a hand in the illness, advised the officer to seek repentance at the unmarked tomb, which he finally did.

Miraculously, in a week the ladies were cured. The soldier had a small headstone carved and placed at the head of the tomb of his late enemy, and Liao’s fame began to spread far and wide. A small shrine was built in front of the tomb, and over that a larger temple was later built, and has continued to expand, as money and new worshipers come pouring in, especially for the celebration which accompanies his annual birthday celebration on the 26th day of the 10th lunar month (which falls on Dec. 13 this year).