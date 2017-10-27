Highlight: Fifteen years and still marching

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

Asia’s biggest gay pride parade continues to grow after a decade and a half, so much that this year there will be nine teams traversing three routes, compared to six teams and two routes last year. It’s been half a year since Ketagalan Boulevard was awash with rainbows after the LGBTQ community celebrated the landmark same-sex marriage ruling in May.

Departing from focusing on society as a whole, this year’s theme looks at individual education with “Make Love, Not War — Sex Ed is the Way to Go,” calling for diverse education and the notion that there are more than two genders, all having their unique desires and needs. Issues include age limits on gender equity education as well as education outside the classroom, as it is something that concerns all citizens and not just students.

The three parade performers of Wish (麥克微醺), Rico Chen (黎可辰) and Aboriginal drag queen Feilibing (飛利冰) will be joined by special guests A-bin (方炯鑌), Joy Topper (豬頭皮) and Japanese R&B heavyweight Misia.

■ The parade begins tomorrow at 2:30pm. Parade participants will gather on Ketagalan Blvd (凱達格蘭大道) between Gongyuan Rd (公園路) and Zhongshan S Rd (中山南路), with each route setting off in different directions.

■ For more information, visit www.twpride.org (Chinese only)