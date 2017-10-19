CD REVIEWS:

By Mark Kennedy / AP

Under the Streetlight

Boyz II Men

Sony Masterworks

The guys who gave us Motownphilly in 1991 are making fun of themselves these days in a Geico ad in which they harmonize gross digestive side effects at a pharmacy.

“If you’re Boyz II Men, you make anything sound good,” says the announcer. On a new CD, they also prove they can make already good songs sound very good indeed.

On Under the Streetlight, the Boyz — Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris — tackle covers of classic tunes by the likes of Carole King, Sam Cooke and Randy Newman.

This is dangerous territory in the wrong hands — perhaps demanding a pharmacy visit of your own when it fails — but Under the Streetlight manages to give each song the Boyz’ soulful barbershop quartet treatment with respect and admiration for the originals, especially with a superb version of Why Do Fools Fall in Love.

The trio also gets terrific assists from Brian McKnight on I’ll Come Running Back To You, Tears on My Pillow and A Sunday Kind of Love. Amber Riley is a welcome, sultry addition to Anyone Who Knows What Love Is and Take 6 joins the trio on A Thousand Miles Away.

Boyz II Men mined the tradition of Motown boy groups like The Temptations and The Four Tops and evolved it, helping anchor the sound of new jack swing. They’ve reached back to an earlier time with their finger-snapping harmonies on Under the Streetlight. There’s even a welcome, new edition — the original song Ladies Man, which is a slice of multiharmony sunshine. The Boyz may be all grown up but their skills clearly haven’t been lost.

Lotta Sea Lice

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

Matador Records

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile get together for an indie-pop guitar fest on Lotta Sea Lice, a low-key, deceptively effortless-sounding intercontinental collaboration.

Recorded over eight days spread across 15 months, the songs blend the individual styles of Australia’s Barnett and Vile, from Pennsylvania, despite the lack of officially shared writing credits.

The mood is laid back without fully slacking. While the singing, even in Barnett’s case, may contain a higher quotient of Vile’s drawl — which sometimes approximates the late Leon Russell or World Party’s Karl Wallinger — it’s that little pinch of sweetness in Barnett’s voice that really makes the songs gel.

The relaxed-but-bubbly attitude arrives fully formed already on the opening track, Over Everything, while Fear Is Like a Forest is the first of several tunes where Neil Young’s influence rears its swirling, slightly distorted head.

They also cover each other’s songs. Vile sings lead on Out of the Woodwork, from a Barrett EP, which includes lines like “It must be tiring trying so hard / To look like you’re not really trying at all” and “I guess if you’re afraid of aiming too high / Then you’re not really gonna have too far to fall.”

Barnett chooses Peepin’ Tom, one of the first Vile songs she heard, and whose dichotomies such as “I don’t wanna work, but I don’t wanna sit around all day frownin’ / I don’t wanna give up, but I kinda wanna lie down but not sleep, just rest” sound like slogans for the whole album, which wraps up with a heartbreakingly languid version of Belly’s Untogether. Lotta Sea Lice is like a conversation between best friends whose words just happen to overlap.

Carry Fire

Robert Plant