Eastern elegance

In a quiet workshop in Taipei, three young women meticulously sew and iron under the watchful eye of a master dressmaker with decades of experience in creating the classic qipao.

Lin Chin-te (林錦德), 74, is among a handful of craftsmen in Taiwan who still specialize in handmaking the high-collar, figure-hugging garment which was once part of many women’s daily wardrobes.

His workshop is hung with dresses, from elaborate long embroidered red silk qipaos to shorter length versions in more wearable materials.

Seen as increasingly impractical and pricier than off-the-peg versions, the tailormade qipao is now mostly worn at weddings and special events. Lin worries dressmakers will no longer learn his skills and takes on apprentices to pass down his know-how.

Hung Chu-tsu, 37, is one of Lin’s three 30-something female pupils.

“The master is very patient,” she says, wearing a knee-length blue floral qipao she made herself. “We start practicing from the basics and learn one stitch at a time.”

Hung says she thinks qipaos are beautiful and left her career as a nurse to learn to be a dressmaker after having a child.

Her plan is to open her own shop, selling handmade qipaos adapted to a modern life. Often smiling, with braces holding up his trousers and a thimble wedged on his middle finger, Lin says he wants to ensure his 60 years of experience do not go to waste.

“I teach my pupils as much as I can and hopefully they can strike out on their own in the future,” he says.

“QIPAO HUNK”

The qipao — meaning “Qi robe” — began as a long, loose dress worn by the Manchus or “Qi” people who ruled China from the 17th century to the early 1900s. Its popularity took off in 1920s Shanghai when it was modified into a fitted must-have, favored by actresses and intellectuals as a symbol of femininity and refinement.

Also known as cheongsam in Cantonese, it fell out of favor in China after communist forces seized power in 1949 following the Chinese Civil War and the dress became associated with capitalism.

But the qipao gained a following in Taiwan, where defeated Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leader Chiang Kai-shek (將介石) set up a separate government after fleeing China. Chiang’s glamorous wife Soong Mei-ling (宋美齡) belonged to Shanghai high society and was a qipao enthusiast, influencing trends in Taiwan. Many women wore the dress daily until the 1970s.

Mass-produced, cheaper clothes eventually dented its appeal and some designers say recent growing anti-China sentiment has also put off young people as they associate the dress with that country’s culture. However, Lee Wei-fan (李威樊), 25, says there is still a fanbase. He studied qipao making under an old master for five years after deciding to carve out a niche in a field few of his design peers wanted to go into. Lee opened his own business six months ago and has built a following on social media where he goes under the name “Qipao Hunk” — something he blushes to admit was a publicity stunt.

His clients range from brides to businesswomen who see the dress as elegant. Lee says there is increasing interest in traditional Asian styles, which he hopes to tap into.

“Those of us who have a rarer craft will be more competitive,” he says.

Neither Lin nor Lee would reveal their prices but a master dressmaker charges from around US$260, not including the price of fabric.