Ginger zinger

By Ian Bartholomew

Ginger is one of the world’s great spices. Probably first cultivated in India, it has spread around the globe, becoming an integral part of many world cuisines. Long used in all aspects of Asian cooking, in Europe it has not fully escaped from the realm of the exotic, and its most distinctive uses are in specialty foods such as festive ginger bread.

The history of cultivated ginger is said to date back as much as 5,000 years, and it was widely used in India and China at an early stage for its powerful medical properties and outstanding flavor. It was know by the cooks of the Roman empire, who greatly prized it (though more as a medical herb than a culinary flavoring), but was lost to Europe when the empire fell, only reintroduced by way of Arab spice traders in the Middle Ages as a luxury product, often candied and used in exotic sweets.

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a herbaceous perennial that is now cultivated throughout tropical zones and is an integral part of the cuisines of India, China, Southeast Asia, North Africa and the Caribbean. Taiwan produces high quality fresh ginger, which is sold either young (most often seen as a sweet pickle to accompany a lunchbox) or on the side of local-style sushi plates, or old (recommended for stir fry and braise applications, and also for beverages such as ginger tea).

Dried ginger is also sold in powdered form in supermarkets, and this is most convenient for baking or incorporated into dry rubs for roast meats. While there are many recipes out there suggesting that dried ginger can be substituted for fresh in Asian food, I find it delivers quite a different flavor, and while I am happy to use powdered ginger in baking, only fresh will do for a spicy Thai-style chicken stir fry. In fact, ginger can take on many guises, presenting different aspects of a complex personality through different styles of cooking.

VERSATILE ROOT

It is also worthwhile becoming familiar with the ginger you are using, as the flavor and texture can vary considerably depending on its growing environment, with flavors ranging from softly warming to quite robustly savory. This is particularly important when pairing ginger with fish or seafood, for while ginger is widely used for its ability to mitigate the fishy flavor of river or farmed fish, it can easily overwhelm any and all other flavors if used in excess. In Taiwanese food, ginger is often used to soften the “fishy” flavor of cooked shrimp or steamed fish, which are often served with a combination of julienne spring onions, ginger and chili. It is also a key ingredient in Thai-style curries such as beef massaman curry, cutting through the creamy richness of coconut and well larded meat with its warm pungency.

From earliest times, ginger has been used due to its powerful abilities as an anti-inflammatory, digestive and for its effectiveness in dealing with various kinds of internal discomfort from menstrual pain to hangovers. This is still reflected in many classic recipes, such as ginger and chicken soup, which is grandma’s sovereign remedy for every variety of winter ailment. Ginger sweets are also popular as a way to aid digestion after a heavy meal, and various tisanes using ginger are a major part of the pharmacopoeia of herbal healing. A mixture of ginger, lemon juice, mint leaves and good honey makes for a soothing drink, and if you have the time and inclination, much the same ingredients can be turned into a couple of bottles of homemade ginger wine, a rather old-fashioned digestif still readily available in English pubs.