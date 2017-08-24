Audience razzle-dazzled by ‘Chicago’ performers

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

They had me at the first shoulder roll and hip jut.

I had almost forgotten how much I loved Bob Fosse’s unique dance style until the first cast members of Chicago The Musical strutted onto the stage of the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Friday night and there was that first wah-wah of the trumpet.

I had gone to the show with admittedly low expectations because I hate the sound system at Sun Yat-sen; it has been the ruin of too many dance performances over the years. The first international touring production of Chicago to come to Taipei played at the National Theater in 2005, and I was bitterly regretting not having seen it then.

However, the cast of the current tour, led by Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart and Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, and the 13-member orchestra, conducted by Rob Bowman, were so terrific that they soared above the theater’s deficiencies, despite an occasional weak spot or two (like the Class duet).

Wright, backed by the black-clad chorus members, vamped her way through the opening number, All That Jazz, setting the stage for what was to come, while Croman first showed her comedic and singing chops from halfway up a ladder on the right-hand side of the proscenium frame in Funny Honey.

Brent Barret, with a wonderful tenor, is so smoothly slick as the lawyer Billy Flynn that he could have been coated in Teflon, while Roz Ryman as Matron “Mama” Morton has a powerful voice with a rumbling laugh that can shake the dust off the rafters. She earned big laughs with her kisses and side comments to the audience.

Ron Orbach was heartbreaking poignant in Mr Celophane, while Lauren Gemelli as Liz and Nicole Benoit as the Hungarian Hunyak stood out in the Cell Block Tango.

As good as the stars and the rest of the cast are, the British musicians alone are worth the price of admission; they rocked the joint.

Fosse created Chicago as a vaudeville review, with most of the cast taking on a variety of roles and minimal costume changes and props, though the man did like chairs. The set, like the Broadway original, is simple, just a multi-tiered structure for the orchestra that also serves as the entryway and exit for the leads, as well as allowing them to interact with Bowman.

Given the shallowness of the Sun Yat-sen’s stage, the orchestra’s box takes up most of the floor, but the narrow horizontal strip that was left in front of it never felt too crowded, even in the chorus numbers, because of the clever placing of the cast, including the very tall Brent Hauser, who is at least a head taller than most all of his colleagues — and there are a lot of tall women — and yet rarely stands out from them.

However, it is the music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and most of all the sexy, snappy choreography — by Ann Reinking in Fosse’s style — for this revival created in 1996 that are the heart of Chicago and they remain as fresh, captivating and cynical as ever. It is easy to see why it is the longest-running American musical on Broadway.

The storyline is also amazingly relevant to today: in the 1920s, someone like Roxie Hart wanted to see her name in the newspapers, and her character hoped to parlay a murder trial into a vaudeville career — today it is the “accidental release” of a sex tape or an Instagram account that could lead to a reality television show and fame.