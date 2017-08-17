Double the trouble, double the fun

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Wang Tzer-shing (王澤馨) has really raised the barre for the 11th International Ballet Star Gala in Taipei (第十一屆 國際芭蕾舞星在台北) at the National Theater this weekend, while presenting ballet lovers with a major dilemma.

Not content with organizing a program replete with her usual mix of contemporary solos and duets by choreographers whose works Taipei audiences rarely have the chance to see live — such as Briton David Dawson or Taipei-born, California-raised Edwaard Liang (梁殷實), a former dancer with New York City Ballet and Nederlands Dans Theater — and classical ballet’s virtuoso pieces, she has come up with two completely different programs for Saturday night and the Sunday matinee.

It is complete madness, as she will be the first to tell you.

“I have never heard of anywhere else doing two programs over two days,” Wang said in a telephone interview on Monday night.

LONG TIME COMING

While admitting that she wanted some extra pizazz to attract audiences for what is the second gala she and her husband Chat Tzongue (謝宗益) have produced in Taiwan this year (their 10th International Ballet Star Gala was at the National Taichung Theater on Feb. 11), Wang said she had actually been thinking about the idea for a couple of years.

“This is the 11th gala. We have a lot of people who have seen every one... Years before I thought about doing two completely different shows because we have so many audience members who fly in from abroad for the weekend and see both shows,” she said.

“I started thinking about doing two programs a few months ago, so first I asked Friedemann Vogel, then Svetlana [Lunkina] and they said yes, so I asked the rest. Friedemann said it would be exciting for the dancers and audiences,” she said. “I really appreciate the dancers; they really trust and support us.”

Performance Notes WHAT: 11th International Ballet Star Gala in Taipei WHEN: Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm WHERE: National Theater, 21-1 Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號) ADMISSION: Tickets are NT$1,200 to NT$5,500, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticket kiosks



As for the dancers themselves, there are several familiar favorites, such as Vogel, who is a principal dancer with the Stuttgart Ballet and is back for a fifth time, as well as new faces like his Stuttgart colleague Elisa Bandenes.

From the Staatsballett Berlin come husband and wife Mikhail Kaniskin and Elisa Carrillo Cabrera, who appeared with the company’s during its Taipei visit in 2013, while she also danced in the 2009 gala.

The National Ballet of Canada is represented by Svetlana Lunkina and Evan McKie. They were supposed to dance in the 2015 gala and perform the world premiere of Mask, which had been specially choreographed for the gala by British choreographer Douglas Lee, but McKie injured his back and could not come.

Lunkina did come, but the premiere of Mask had to be postponed. It is now on Sunday’s program.

Maria Kochetkova and Carlo Di Lanno are principals with the San Francisco Ballet, and this will be Kochetkova’s third appearance in Taipei. Taras Domitro used to be a principal with the company, but is now a freelancer and he will be making his first appearance in Taipei, as is Di Lanno.

American Ballet Theater’s Daniil Simkin is making his sixth trip to Taiwan and his second this year, while Igor Kolb of the Mariinsky Theatre is making his ninth trip: seven for Wang’s shows and twice with his company, in 2004 and 2006.

“Igor loves it here… When I asked him after the Taichung show if he could come back in August, he said: ‘Why do you bother asking?’” Wang said. “I told him he should apply for a multiple-entry visa, it would make his life easier.”