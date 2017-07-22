Ian’s Table: Size matters

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

There are those who differentiate zucchini from yellow squash and those who don’t, but both are members of the summer squash family. Both are relatively new to Taiwan. Though grown locally, this is mostly for the restaurant trade, and zucchini and yellow squash command a relatively high price in the market. Despite this, they are pretty to look at, amazingly versatile in the kitchen and are perfect for summer dishes ranging from fresh crisp salads to luscious vegetable stews.

Summer squash comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. Zucchini is green and straight. Yellow squash is bright yellow, bulging very slightly at one end. Both these varieties are available in Taiwan. Crookneck, with is distinctively curved neck and bulbous base, and scalloped squash, also called pattypan squash, with its scalloped fringe, are rare, but the difference is more in shape and presentation than in flavor.

Zucchini is not much used in Taiwanese food but local farmers were not about to ignore a potential market and over the last decade zucchini has gradually made its way into the culinary sphere, though not without a few hiccups along the way.

Some years ago I picked up a windfall of zucchini at a traditional market in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) from a stallholder who clearly had little idea what it was that she was selling. The presence of zucchini at the traditional market was probably due to some mix up, and she was pleased to get rid of this case of weird fruit for a pittance. Sad to say, having obtained nearly 10kg kilos of green and yellow zucchini, I had no idea how to preserve them beyond a week or so, as pickling was a skill I did not acquire until some time later. (Zucchini lend themselves very well to pickling, the results particularly stellar when added to meaty burgers.)

After moving to Hualien, we found that local farmers were experimenting with zucchini. We ordered some, and were proudly presented with massive zucchini, almost as long and as thick as my forearm. I was impressed. These were bigger than anything I had ever seen. But my amazement at the skill of Taiwan’s farmers dissipated when I discovered these massive marrows had hard seeds, fibrous flesh and virtually no flavor.

Subsequent research revealed that zucchini must be harvested young (though not too young), so that the seeds are immature and soft, and the flesh firm and crisp. As a general rule, zucchini should be about 20cm long and no more than 3cm in diameter (A fully developed zucchini can reach a meter in length, but by this time it is entirely unsuitable for the dinner table). At this point in their development they can be eaten raw or very lightly cooked, and reveal a crisp sweetness that is perfect for simple dishes such as vegetable pasta or salads.

The production of zucchini noodles, in which the fruit is spiraled into long strands that pretend to be a veg version of spaghetti, seems designed entirely as a way of selling kitchen gadgets, and while the stuffing of the zucchini flower with soft savory cheese mix can look very pretty, I have never found that it does much to satisfy the taste buds.

Older fruit can be used in stews, and zucchini can reveal unexpected depth of flavor with long cooking, and there is a reason that it is a essential component of the classic French recipe ratatouille, and can often be found in rich southern European casseroles such moussaka.