Ian’s Table: Bamboozled by bamboo

Bamboo shoots are one of the glories of Taiwanese food and it is now peak season for two of the most popular varieties. Green bamboo shoots (綠竹筍) and ma bamboo shoots (麻竹筍) are currently on sale in all traditional markets and are ideal for a host of simple dishes ranging from cold plates to stir fries. The names are loosely used, following the Chinese, rather than trying to make a definitive call on scientific nomenclature, which is too confusing to bother about when you have lunch to prepare.

Green bamboo shoots are the queen of the culinary establishment, highly sought for their dense, crisp texture, while ma bamboo shoots have a reputation for being a little coarse and having a less exulted flavor. My own experience is that green bamboo shoots, while they are capable of great excellence, are so prized that it is easy to end up with lower quality products, while carefully cultivated ma bamboo shoots can be as delicious and generally sell for as little as half the price of their more famous relative.

This is illustrative of an insight I have had since moving to the agricultural heartland of Hualien: that careful cultivation of even inferior cultivars trumps big name varieties that have been hurriedly rushed to market to fetch a premium price. This observation has been very much borne out with a variety of experiments I have tried with these two varieties of bamboo shoots.

The leaves of the ma bamboo are prized for use as food wrapping for zongzi (粽子), the usually triangular rice dumpling that is the traditional specialty of the Dragon Boat Festival (端午節) and is a popular choice for a quick meal all year round. The shoots themselves are often quite large, their rugged appearance, even when the tough outer skin has been removed, not readily suggesting something that might be good to eat. While the shoots of the ma bamboo are straight and conical, rather like miniature traffic cones, the green bamboo is notable for its marked curvature, resembling bulls horns. Their flesh is whiter and on first appearance have a softer, creamier texture that looks more appealing.

Green bamboo shoots are the variety favored for the making of cold boiled bamboo, usually garnished with Japanese-style mayonnaise. This is a classic dish of Taiwanese cuisine and showcases the delicate flavor of the bamboo shoots, but can sometimes be disappointing, as everything depends on the quality of the product.

Like all bamboo shoots, the green variety can be bitter, often the result of exposure to too much sun during growth. Like asparagus, bamboo shoots must be carefully covered at each stage of growth with additions of earth and fertilizer. Shoots that have seen too much sun often have hints of green on their skin, and these should be avoided. Some people are inclined to write off ma bamboo shoots as bitter by nature and inferior for the dinner table, but I have found that they can be a match for even the best green shoots in flavor. In regard to texture, they are definitely courser, but not necessarily unpleasantly so. The final judgment will always come down to individual taste.

SELECTING YOUR SHOOTS

When selecting bamboo shoots, look at the tips and ensure they are golden with no hint of green. Look at the base, which should be white, indicating a recent harvest. The bitterness of bamboo shoots may come from the presence of cyanogenic glycosides, a natural toxin present in other vegetables such as cassava, which must first be broken down by cooking before the bamboo shoot is edible. Storage, even for just a few days, also seems to enhance the bitter flavor of the bamboo shoot, and while their appearance remains unchanged, they become bitter and acrid tasting even after cooking. Preparing bamboo shoots on the same day that they harvested is recommended. Once cooked, the bamboo shoot can be kept overnight in the refrigerator without any change in flavor. Blanching bamboo shoots before frying is also recommended, just to ensure that all toxins are removed.