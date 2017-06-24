Ian’s Table: Castaway treasure

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing Reporter

The summer heat brings out a huge crop of breadfruit on the two old trees outside our home in Hualien. It has been doing that every year since we came here, and probably long before, but it has always been something of a conundrum what to do with this plethora of fruit. Sadly, for the most part, the fruit falls from the trees and gets mashed back into the earth, unharvested and unloved.

The breadfruit is in fact cherished by a few communities around the world, but by and large, despite its ease of cultivation and high yield, it has been rejected by mainstream culinary culture.

COLONIAL PAST

The breadfruit is native to the Pacific Islands, where it remains a popular and important staple. It was European sailors who brought it to the attention of the world, part of a failed effort to introduce it as a cheap and abundant food for slaves working the plantation of the West Indies. The slaves did not take to it and the project was abandoned, but this venture spread the cultivation of breadfruit through a wide swath of the planet.

The breadfruit’s other claim to fame, related to this colonial project, was its supporting role in the high drama of “the mutiny on the Bounty,” for the infamous Captain William Bligh was bringing a shipment of breadfruit back to England when the crew of his ship, the HMS Bounty, mutinied and cast the captain and a small number of loyal officers and men adrift in an open boat. This event is the subject of five films dating back to 1916 and most recently in the 1984 film The Bounty with Mel Gibson and Anthony Hopkins.

I can find no reason for why breadfruit was rejected by the slaves of the West Indies and the project that Captain Bligh played a minor part in failed so spectacularly, unless it was simply that nobody likes food that is willfully imposed on them. Ask any small child. That said, it must be acknowledged that breadfruit does present some challenges. It is related to the mulberry and the jackfruit, and has a distinctive texture somewhere between chewing gum and custard, which can be disconcerting on first acquaintance.

Quite apart from those areas in which breadfruit has established itself, it also won praised from its early European discoverers. The naturalist Alfred Wallace, writing in the mid-19th century, compared the flesh of roasted breadfruit to Yorkshire pudding, adding that his assistant had thought it like mashed potatoes and milk. He summed up his appraisal saying that its flavor “like good bread and potatoes” is one you never get tired of. High praise indeed, but such encomiums have done nothing for breadfruit’s popularity in western cuisine.

FINICKY FRUIT

My own experience is that breadfruit has many outstanding qualities, with the major drawback of its being the unpleasant process of removing the skin. The raw fruit secretes a viscus glue-like mucous which sticks to everything it touches, and inconvenient preventative measures are required to get past this first step of its preparation.

The use of disposable gloves is highly recommended, and there are various methods of preventing the knife from becoming inconveniently sticky. Employing a scraper to keep the knife clean, working under running water or even using a heated blade, are all methods I have encountered, but the best is to get it pre-processed. In Hualien we are lucky as most traditional markets have a section dedicated to stalls catering to the Aboriginal community, and during the season, purchasing a bag of cleaned breadfruit is no harder than handing over the admittedly high price of NT$100 for a plastic bag filled with ready-to-use fruit.