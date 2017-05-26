Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

The second Tiger Mountain Rumble kicks off tomorrow at 2pm with Tony Taylor and the Rockits and end at 10pm with a performance by Three Day Bender. The music festival, meant to coincide with Dragon Boat Festival, includes musical acts throughout the day, including Afroholique, Muddy Basin Ramblers, Three Day Bender, The Flat Fives, DJFunky and many others. There will also be a selection of food and drinks to keep you shaking your bones into the evening.

■ Tiger Mountain (微遠虎山), 186-1, Ln 221, Fude St, Taipei City (台北市福德街221巷186-1號)

■ Tomorrow from 2pm to 10pm. Tickets are NT$500 at the door. For more information visit the events Facebook page:

Woolloomooloo and Tern Bicycles will host a BBQ and bike ride on Sunday. Attendees will meet at the Woolloomooloo Xinyi at 9am for breakfast, depart at 10am for the ride that includes Rohe Night Market, Dajia Riverside Park and Dadaocheng, and arrive at Woolloomooloo Out West for a BBQ lunch at noon. The biking distance is 20km and the ride takes about two hours. The NT$600 sign up fee includes breakfast, coffee, BBQ lunch and a beer. To sign up, visit: bit.ly/2pELgwh.

■ Woolloomooloo Xinyi, 379, Xinyi Road Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市信義路四段379號); WOW Woolloomooloo Out West, 2, Ln 120, Wenchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段120巷2號)

■ Sunday from 9am to 2pm. NT$600 person

Taipei Discussion and Learning meets at Cosy (人性空間) to hear lectures and discuss topics such as philosophy, science, anthropology, globalization and alternative medicine. This week’s discussion, “From uppers to opiates and their effects on behavior,” will be led by Lyn Townsend a long time member of the discussion group and graduate student in psychology at Canada’s University of British Columbia. All discussions and lectures are conducted in English.

■ Cosy (人性空間), 7, Ln 60, Xingsheng S Rd, Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市新生南路60巷7號)

■ Tomorrow at 7:30 pm. Admission is free. Look for Taipei Discussion and Learning on Facebook

Contemporary

Actress and indie folk star Enno Cheng (鄭宜農), who commands a large fan base of college-aged “culture youths” (文藝青年), plays tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Cheng will be singing tunes from her latest EP Pluto. On Thursday, it is funk/acid jazz combo Icy Ball (冰球樂團).

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$899 tonight and NT$700 on Thursday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Uta-matsuri, a Japanese song festival that features student musicians and professional Japanese singers, travels tomorrow to The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. On Sunday, indie pop group Private Eyesight (私人視線) will release their first EP, Dim. Pop group Crossroad (十字路口) will offer support. It’s an evening of “Deep Fried” house tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, with Yoshi Nori, Al Burro, Minijay, Simon Frank, Lujiachi and Germany’s Kassem Mosse. Tomorrow, Rabit (real name: Eric Burton) will combine industrial, hip hop, noise and sound collage to, as the club writes, “foster sonic spaces for the exploration of sexuality, gender, race, embodiment and injustice.” Sounds like a tall order. Katrina, Yunn, Jon Du, Nowhere and many others are also on the bill.