Taiwan’s national treasures: Plunder or preservation

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

The house of Zingrur wasn’t sure if they wanted Muakaikai to remain outside the ancestral village. The family would have preferred their daughter to return home to Kaviyangan (Jiaping) Village (佳平) in Pingtung County’s Taiwu Township (泰武) after a long absence, but knew they wouldn’t be able to properly care for her. So they agreed on a compromise: find her a husband who could.

Muakaikai is approximately 300 years old. She stands 150cm tall and has four heads. She is made of wood, formed a support pillar in a royal family’s home and symbolizes the Kaviyangan community’s original female ancestor.

Since the Japanese colonial era, she has been kept at National Taiwan University’s (NTU) Museum of Anthropology and, due to her uniqueness and cultural significance, the Ministry of Culture’s Bureau of Cultural Heritage recently listed her as a national treasure. She is the third of four Aboriginal objects to be thus labeled.

“Some people advised us to dispute NTU’s decision and have Muakaikai returned to the village,” says Adrucangalj Lavan, the Jiaping Village head. “But we realized that there was no simple way to have her returned. So we changed our approach and decided that the university should give us something in return.”

For the elders that meant NTU’s museum had to give other relics, which had been removed earlier from the community and kept at the university, as betrothal gifts. The museum agreed, and in a ceremony held in September 2014 in front of the museum, NTU president Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池) married Muakaikai.

After the ceremony, the community returned to Kaviyangan. Muakaikai remains in Taipei, where she is on display at the museum.

Labeling Muakaikai and other Aboriginal relics as national treasures marks a shift in the way the government perceives objects of cultural value. No longer limited to imperial Han-Chinese artifacts held in elite institutions like the National Palace Museum or the National Museum of History, the designation is meant to honor and protect the nation’s rich cultural heritage and serve as a marker that differentiates Taiwan from China.

The recognition, however, comes at a cost: Poorly funded Aboriginal communities don’t have the resources to preserve the treasures according to the government’s strict legal guidelines, which means they are certain to remain outside the communities from which they originate, even though they want them repatriated.

ANCESTRAL SPIRITS

The abandoned settlement where a Japanese anthropologist found Muakaikai in 1932 while conducting fieldwork in Taiwan is today known as the Kaviyann Cultural Area, a 20-minute drive from the Kaviyangan village and close to the summit of Nandawushan (南大武山).

Giljegiljav Malivayan, director of the Jiaping Community Development Association, says that although it is uninhabited, the settlement serves as a tangible link to their past. It is used by the community in rituals that enable them to communicate with their ancestral spirits, and roots finding cultural activities that teach the community’s younger generation about the importance of their heritage and identity, of which Muakaikai is an important part.

“We lost so many traditions during Japanese rule and after the Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] took over Taiwan. But in the last 20 years, there has been a growing awareness of what it means to be Aboriginal,” Giljegiljav says. “We’ve recently begun to do cultural revival activities … [when] we sense our ancestral spirits coming to help us… While we try to instill our culture in the younger generation, [Muakaikai] provides concrete proof of our community’s identity.”