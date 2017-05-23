Number not accepted

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

I experience a feeling of deja vu when dingok.com, a movie ticketing Web site, asks me for my national ID number. I know it’s not going to work, but I type in my Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) number anyway.

The words “incorrect format” immediately appear in Chinese. I can proceed no further. Pressed for time, I run to a nearby Family Mart and order the tickets through their kiosk. My Chinese is good enough to navigate the system, but I start thinking: what would a foreigner who is unfamiliar with Chinese do?

A CONVOLUTED PLATFORM

This is not the first time this has happened in the two years I’ve lived here. I still can’t pay my Chunghwa Telecom bill online or over the phone because it requires a national ID number. I’ve had issues with another movie ticket site and an online shopping site.

I’ve always dismissed these incidents as minor inconveniences and moved on with my life. But after the most recent annoyance with dingok.com, I call the National Development Council (NDC, 國家發展委員會), whose global talent retention policy states that one of its objectives is to “help resolve problems stemming from the difference in format between ARC and national ID numbers.” This was approved by the Executive Yuan last November.

The council directs me to “Platform for Resolving Alien Resident Certificate Issues Related to ID Number for Aliens,” a Web page with a list of frequently asked questions. The page begins in neatly laid out Chinese with different fonts and colors, while the English portion follows in a clunky block of text. Aside from the title, there is no indication in English that I can report my case through the site. A person from the NDC guarantees that the people operating the platform will contact these businesses. In fact, the agency encourages people to report every time there’s an issue, as it will help them identify noncomplying businesses.

At the very bottom of the page is a statement encouraging people to e-mail the National Immigration Agency director-general if they have “any other questions.” The problem, though, is that there is no direct link to the mailbox. I look all over and find it at the top of the page — in Chinese. I send off my gripes, politely, in English.

A reply in Chinese arrives one business day later. I ask them to write me in English. Two days after that, a coherent reply returns in English. The e-mail says that they had already contacted dingok.com in 2012 regarding the issue but they refused to comply due to “security issues.” It adds that the ticketing site is “willing to offer further assistance to aliens who have such problems individually,” and provides me with a customer service number.

As far as my phone bill, the council promised to refer my case for further assistance.

I call dingok.com’s customer service number and the agent tells me that they have to manually register all foreigners. He asks for my passport number, which I give, and I can finally use their site. In this instance, the ARC is completely useless.

Michael Fahey, a Taipei-based legal consultant, says there is currently no law requiring businesses to make their services ARC friendly. There is an amendment to the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法), which makes it illegal for businesses to refuse foreigners the use of their ARC number without cause, but it has yet to clear the Executive Yuan, an NDC official says. They hope that it will take effect by the end of this year. Until then, the agency can only pressure these businesses, the official says.