Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Contributing reporter

Chinese artist Chao Hsiu-huan (趙秀煥) paints more than 12 hours a day when she’s not teaching in Beijing or Taipei. Though her paintings depict beautiful blossoming flowers and serene landscapes, they are the product of intense feelings of loneliness and despair. Mirrored Transience (侘寂花鏡) is an apt title for her solo exhibition at Caves Art Center. Her paintings — simple and alluring as they seem — are a reflection of thoughts so complex they cannot be verbalized. The feeling that nothing in nature or life lasts forever also permeates her paintings. Her color palette shifts from cool, pastel tones of daytime to dark, celestial hues of night, muddling the viewer’s perception of time and instilling in them a greater appreciation for life.

■ Caves Art Center (敦煌藝術中心), 91, Fujin St, Taipei City (台北市富錦街91號), tel: (02) 2718-2091. Open daily from 11am to 7pm

■ Until May 28

Lin & Lin Gallery’s latest exhibition, Borders and Beyond (溢界 × 邊線), explores the idea and evolution of Taiwanese identity through the various viewpoints of several artists. Chen Ching-yuan (陳敬元), who is known for his “activist art” during the Sunflower Movement, suggests through his paintings of monster attacks and ample use of motifs such as bullseye and weapons, that humans are prone to conflict and destruction. Hsieh Mu-chi (謝牧岐) is known as much for his flamboyant dress sense as he is for his anti-Chinese National Party (KMT) activism. Hsieh’s latest work explores the concept of deception. From afar, his paintings look like lush, tropical scenes; up close there are elements that are grim and out of place. Comic book artist and toy designer Lai Chiu-chen (賴九岑) takes a pop culture approach with his signature goofy, globular-shaped cartoons, suggesting that soft power can influence people’s thinking as much as hard power.

■ Lin & Lin Gallery (大未來林舍畫廊), 16, Dongfeng St, Taipei City (台北市東豐街16號), tel: (02) 2700-6866. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until June 11

Husband and wife duo, Pan Chin-jui (潘勁瑞) and Lay May-hui (賴美惠), explore the simple pleasures of island life in their latest exhibition, Diary of the Island (島嶼.日記), at printmaking shop MBMore. While both artists critique urban development, especially the negative effect it has on the environment, Pan’s black-and-white letterpress exudes an ominous feel, while Lay’s colorful etchings of fruit are more hopeful and suggest the promise of a better future. Both artists skillfully convey the notion that although Taiwan is a beautiful country, its inhabitants seem to have lost touch with nature.

■ MBMore (岩筆模), 275, Nanjing W Rd, Taipei City (台北市南京西路275號), tel: (02) 2558-3395. Open Tuesday to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until June 11

Even if you’re a staunch non-believer of the supernatural, Linda Connor’s haunting black-and-white photographs may have you questioning your beliefs. A sampling of the American photographer’s work taken from around the world over many decades are on display at Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts. Many Years: The Photography of Linda Connor (很多年：琳達・康納攝影展) looks at the importance that different cultures attach to spirituality and ghosts. Connor photographs sacred and historic sites from Thailand to Peru, documenting religious rites and rituals, as well as everyday life. Even if these places aren’t haunted, her photographs look like they are from a different era, exuding an eerie but also awe-inspiring feeling of time standing still.