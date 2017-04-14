Highlight: Ready to take flight

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Students in their senior year at National Taiwan University of the Arts (國立臺灣藝術大學) Department of Dance will give two performances of their Ballooner (氣球乘行者) program this weekend at the New Taipei City Arts Center in Banciao District (板橋).

The show, featuring nine dances, finishes the “graduation tour” that began on April 1 with a show in Taichung.

The department is known for its focus on traditional and folk dance as well as ballet, as opposed to the folks over in Taipei’s Guandu District (關渡) at Taipei National University of the Arts (國立臺北藝術大學), where the dance program emphasizes contemporary and modern dance.

The program is designed to showcase the diversity of techniques and dance traditions the students have learned, including a Amis Aboriginal dance and traditional Chinese dancing. Also on the program are Chuang Po-hsiang’s (莊博翔) Doger and Huang Shih-hao’s (黃仕豪) Liberty Avenue.

■ New Taipei City Arts Center (新北市藝文中心演藝廳), 62 Jhuangjing Rd, Banciao Dist, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區莊敬路62號)

■ Tomorrow at 2:30 and 7:30pm. Tickets are from NT$400 to NT$800, available through www.artsticket.com.tw, convenience store ticket kiosks and at the door. The only seats left are for the matinee.