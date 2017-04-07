Highlight: A Touch of Tuva

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

The tiny Russian republic of Tuva, located in Siberia just north of Mongolia, will be the focus at Taipei’s Red Room this weekend. The three-day event kicks into high gear tonight with a concert featuring Tuva’s trademark throat singing along with both local and foreign talent.

The visiting throat singer — who can produce two or more tones simultaneously — is Choduraa Tumat, founder of an all-female folk ensemble who also plays the Jew’s harp and horse-head fiddle. She will share the stage with Atayal Aboriginal singer and dancer Pisui Ciyo, Paiwan Aboriginal double nose flute player Sauniaw, Mexican percussionist Ivan Alberto and Dutch performance artist and Siberian music expert Mark van Tongeren.

Tomorrow’s program, “A Touch of Tuva,” will focus on culture as Choduraa Tumat and others will be introducing the music, film, food, drink and even smells of the Tuvan grasslands and taiga. And finally, those who want to try throat singing can participate in workshops on Sunday.

■ Tonight’s concert is from 7:30pm to 9:30pm at the Red Room, Taiwan Air Force Innovation Base (TAF 空總創新基地), 177, Sec 1, Jianguo S Rd, Taipei City (台北市建國南路一段177號). Tomorrow’s event is from 2pm to 6pm, also at the Red Room. The workshops are 10am to 1pm for beginners and 2pm to 5pm for advanced students at the Canjune Training Center, 4F, 3, Ln 151, Fuxing S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市復興南路151巷3號4樓)

■ Admission is NT$600 for tonight’s concert, tomorrow’s program is free. The workshops are NT$2,500 for each half day. Registration is required. Visit www.fusica.nl/a-touch-of-tuva-in-taipei for more details in both English and Chinese.