Events and entertainment listings

Classical

Liu Sheng-wen’s (劉聖文) cello recital ist6 tonight at the National Recital Hall in Taipei City. Liu holds a doctoral degree in cello performance from the Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University. Joined by pianist Joanna Ting (丁心茹), Liu will present a program of works, including Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1008, Bohuslav Martinu’s Variations on a Theme of Rossini, Sonata for Cello and Piano (1957) by George Walker and Felix Mendelssohn’s Sonata No. 2 for Violin.

■ National Recital Hall, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$300 to NT$800, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

An Evening with Shujaat Khan includes classical, Sufi and folk melodies of northern India tomorrow at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. Khan, a Grammy Award-winning sitar master, is one the most important classical musicians in northern India. Inheriting the sitar school established by his great-grandfather, Imdad Khan, Shujaat Khan is particularly famous for his skills in the gayaki ang style, imitative of the subtleties of the human voice.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$500 to NT$900 (NT$1,200 and NT$1,500 tickets are sold out), available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Composer Chen Mao-shuen (陳茂萱) will give a one-off performance on Monday at the National Recital Hall. Chen will play from his extensive list of compositions.

■ National Recital Hall, Taipei City

■ Tickets are NT$300 and NT$500, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Anton Bruckner Mass No 3 in F minor, WAB 28 (布魯克納的榮耀 — 林勤超與台北愛樂) is a performance on Monday at Taipei’s National Concert Hall by the Taipei Philharmonic Chorus under the baton of Lin Chin-chao (林勤超). Bruckner’s work is composed for vocal soloists, chorus and orchestra, and organ.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Monday at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$400 to NT$2,000, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

The Taiwan Just Music String Quartet (就是愛樂弦樂四重奏) will perform on Tuesday at Taipei’s National Recital Hall. The program includes Gioachino Antonio Rossini’s Sonata No 1, in G (for 2 Violins, Viola and Violoncello), Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet in C minor No. 4, Op. 18 and Antonin Dvorak’s String Quintet in G Major, Op. 77.

■ National Recital Hall, Taipei City

■ Tuesday at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$300 to NT$500, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Contemporary

Cosmic Inversion promises to get punters on their feet and their bones jangling with their jam band music with psychedelic influences tomorrow at The Loft at WOW.

■ The Loft at WOW, 3F, 2, Ln 120, Wuchang St, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段120巷2號3F)

■ Show starts at 9pm

■ Tickets are NT$350 tonight and tomorrow, available at www.facebook.com/theloftwow

Instrumental group Sandbox (沙盒樂團) performs on Thursday at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$700. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Epica, a Dutch symphonic metal band founded by guitarist and vocalist Mark Jansen after his departure from After Forever, will perform tomorrow at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. They will be performing songs from their recently released album The Holographic Principle. Acoustic guitar trio Wooden Man (木頭超人) will take the stage on Sunday, with GoodBand (好樂團) also on the bill. It’s a night of techno and house tonight at Korner, a club located inside The Wall, with Germany’s Ron Albrecht, as well as Al Burro, Initials B.B. and DJ Umbra. Korean-born Tobias Lee, a producer and DJ based in Berlin and Copenhagen, will perform tomorrow. Total Freedom will also lay down a set of rap, grime and ballroom house.