Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Vintage, bags, books, leather goods, electrical appliances, dishes, collectibles, bric-a-brac and secondhand clothing are just a few of the items available at Holiday ya Flea Market, which begins at noon on Sunday. The market, a three minute walk from the Shandao MRT Station (善導寺捷運站), exit 6, is eco-friendly and is ideal for budget-conscious travelers or anyone just looking to browse among the roughly 30 stalls for a good deal. There will also be tarot fortune telling, a scavenger hunt, a photography outing and stray rabbit bizarre, where you can adopt a bunny. Ten percent of the sales proceeds will go to animal protection.

■ 10 Shaoxing N St, Taipei City (台北市紹興北街10號)

■ Sunday from noon until 6pm

■ Admission is free

Hip hop artists from some far-flung destinations will descend on Taipei’s Pipe Live Music tomorrow night for Menace Night with Beats and Friends, where producers and beatmakers will show off their stuff. Taiwan’s Human Wright and Talonehead, France’s Midori/Menace, Poland’s Hubert Tas and Cockroacheee’z from Japan are all set to perform.

■ Pipe Live Music (派比義大利音樂餐廳), 1 Siyuan Street, Taipei (台北市中正區思源街1號).

■ Show starts tomorrow at 11pm

■ Tickets are NT$800, availabe at COW Records and Waiting Room or online at ppt.cc/jBxVW

Contemporary

On Sunday, 1990s disco rock band Sticky Rice (糯米糰), a group whose sound runs the gamut of Red Hot Chili Peppers to the Beastie Boys, will perform at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Center Five Hall.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914文化創意產業園區), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號)

■ Sunday at 7pm

■ Tickets are NT$1,500, available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

American girl group Fifth Harmony, who formed in the second season of the popular US show The X Factor US, will give a one-off performance tomorrow at Taipei’s National Taiwan University Sports Center.

■ 1, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段1號)

■ Tomorrow at 7pm

■ Tickets are NT$1,200 to NT$3,800, available through pipemusic.kktix.cc and at FamilyMart (全家) FamiPort kiosks

There will be an IMDJ party tonight at Triangle with the hip hop of Dj Joker, twerk by Dj Hsuan and some EDM offerings by Dj Mini and Dj Sonia. Nineties rock ‘n’ roll, hip hop, dance and disco are on the menu tomorrow.

■ 1, Yuman St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號)

■ Shows start at 10pm

■ Admission is NT$300

Soul/funk combo DC & The Funky Duds will perform tonight at The Loft at WOW. Tomorrow, Jose Stewart and the PA Connection Band will take the stage and play an eclectic variety of Celtic, jazz, Latin and Middle Eastern music.

■ The Loft at WOW, 3F, 2, Ln 120, Wuchang St, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段120巷2號3F)

■ Shows start at 9pm

■ Tickets are NT$350, available through the venue’s Facebook page

Singer and guitarist Shao (郭修彧) performs tomorrow at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. It’s a night of old-time rock ‘n’ roll on Monday with acclaimed music producer and musician Bing (王治平). Indie pop outfit Freckles (雀斑) performs on Tuesday, with DJ Cosimoz and Vooid as special guests.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts tomorrow at 7:30pm Monday at 7pm and Tuesday at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$700 tomorrow and Tuesday and NT$900 on Monday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks