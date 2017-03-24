Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Currently showing at Mind Set Art Center is For Tomorrow You Will Not Recognize Us (明日新貌), a solo exhibition by Filipino artist Victor Balanon who is known for his black-and-white paintings influenced by cubism. Here he paints a series of black-and-white portraits of famous avant-garde artists, though their faces are obfuscated by geometric lines and shapes, the result of which is both beautiful and grotesque. Like his other paintings, this series of portraits also has a multilayered and maze-like feel which has a dizzying effect.

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術), 7F, 180, Section 1, Heping East Road, Da’an District, Taipei (台北市大安區和平東路一段180號7F), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until April 1

One, The One? (唯一．為一?) is a joint exhibition at ArtDoor Gallery featuring the works of six art students from National Taiwan Normal University that touch on the concept of spirituality, especially the idea that there is an intricate and tangible link between heaven and earth. It includes Chuang Teng-shiang’s (莊騰翔) spherical sculptures made from stainless steel and Tu Chih-wei’s (涂智惟) Chinese landscape paintings depict morbid and farcical people behaving gluttonously.

■ ArtDoor Gallery (藝境畫廊) 639, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路639號), tel: (02) 2658-5268. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until April 2

Wu Shu-ling (吳淑玲) conjures up the serenity of her native Miaoli’s alpine forests in her wood-fired ceramics, which will be on display at Caves Art Center starting tomorrow. The Quest for Light (貢旭煉影) will provide viewers with a rare glimpse of Wu’s teapots, vases and plates, all of which are made by traditional wood-firing techniques that date back to the Shang Dynasty. Wood firing techniques recently became popular again and Wu manages to achieve this in a way that gives her ceramics the appearance and feel of being modern and minimalistic but also of being unearthed from an archaeological dig.

■ Caves Art Center (敦煌藝術中心), 91, Fujin St, Taipei City (台北市富錦街91號), tel: (02) 2718-2091. Open daily from 11am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until April 8

Lin Yi-pei’s (林宜姵) paintings of insects and other critters crawling over plants and people’s bodies will have even viewers with the most extreme entomophobia captivated. The Final Mild Blue (最後一頁麥德布魯), held at Yiri Arts, explores the ways in which things we normally associate with being disgusting can also be viewed as intriguing or even beautiful. People, plants and insects seamlessly merge into one amorphous entity in Lin’s paintings which have both a calming and an alarming effect. Ultimately, her message seems to be that we shouldn’t be too afraid to unleash the demons inside us.

■ Yiri Arts (伊日藝術), 4F/1, 5, Ln 768, Bade Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市八德路四段768巷5號4樓之1), tel: (02) 2786-3866. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Until April 16

Opening tomorrow at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum is Wielding Poetry (焊藝詩情), a retrospective on sculpture Kao Tsan-hsing (高燦興). Kao, who has been working with stainless steel, marble, glass, plaster and iron since the 1970s, has also been involved with public art projects and he occasionally dabbles in other media. For his most recent series, Kao used discarded steel plates that he collected from automobile factories and welded them together to form transcended-like 3D figures. The idea, he says, is to transform gritty, tangible objects into things that we associate as being other-worldly.