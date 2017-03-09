Highlight: Wildview Taiwan Film Festival

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

In a bid to reach a larger audience, the Wildview Taiwan Film Festival will be hosting free evening screenings of 20 environmental documentaries starting tonight at Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall through June.

Previously, screenings have mostly been held during the day at venues that are not exactly accessible for the working public such as Guandu Nature Park and the Endemic Species Research Institute in Nantou County.

Now in its sixth year, the annual event is organized with the assistance of the UK-based Wildscreen Festival. This year’s offerings include Saving Luna, about a baby killer whale who is separated from his family, Your Inner Fish, which explores the human body through 3.5 billion years of evolution and Sand Wars, which investigates “beach theft,” the illegal large-scale removal of sand from beaches for commercial purposes.

■ Every Tuesday and Thursday through June 29, Zhongshan Hall (中山堂), 4F, 98, Yanping S Rd, Taipei City (台北市延平南路98號4樓). Screenings generally start at 7:30pm with a few exceptions.

■ Free admission. For a full schedule in Chinese visit: www.wildviewtaiwan.org.tw/place/884 .