Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

EVENT

Vegen restaurant NakedFood will host Seeing Project Wine Night an evening of wine and raw, vegan canapes to benefit the Seeing Project, a charity that aims to find loving homes for shelter animals by increasing their exposure to the public eye. The event, which takes place on March 11, though attendees must purchase tickets by March 9, will donate 20 percent of ticket sales to the project. Bookings are limited to 30 seats and tickets are selling fast.

■ NakedFood, 22-1, Ln 160, Xinsheng S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市新生南路一段160巷22-1號)

■ March 11 from 7pm to 9pm (tickets must be purchased by March 9). Tickets are NT$1,000, available through eatme@nkdfood.com or by calling (02) 2396-2202 for tickets. On the Net: nkdfood.delicioustaipei.com

Taipei Discussion and Learning meets at Cosy (人性空間) to hear lectures and discuss topics such as philosophy, science, anthropology, globalization and alternative medicine. This week’s discussion is titled “Shida Park: Memories and Meaning.” The speech will be given by an associate professor at National Taiwan Normal University . All discussions and lectures are conducted in English.

■ Cosy (人性空間), 7, Lane 60, Xinsheng S Rd, Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市新生南路第3路60號7號)

■ Tomorrow at 7:30 pm. Admission is free. Look for Taipei Discussion and Learning on Facebook

CONTEMPORARY

Dance rock group P!SCO performs tomorrow night at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Hardcore punks The Roadside Inn, hard rockers DSPS and Sweet John (甜約翰) perform on Thursday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts tomorrow at 6pm and Thursday at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$700 tomorrow and NT$250 on Thursday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

With inspiration from Brit pop, alternative rock and grunge, upbeat punk rockers Punkhoo (胖虎) perform tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Trash, a group that blends inspiration from Brit pop, alternative rock and grunge, and Pickup (拾音) are also on the bill. Tomorrow, the club will Look Into the Future with Skaraoke, who will play a mix of reggae, swing and jazz, and ska-punk group Mary Bites Kerry (瑪莉咬凱利). Due to popular demand English electronic duo Honne will perform on Wednesday. Tickets for their Thursday performance are sold out. Tomorrow at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, it is a night of house and techno with Germany’s Konstantin Sibold, Initials BB, Andy Chiu and many others. On Wednesday, the club will host Chilean electronic music producer and DJ Nicolas Jarr.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start at 8pm tonight and tomorrow and 7:20pm on Wednesday; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm, except for Nicolas Jarr, which begins at 11:30pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$400 tomorrow and NT$850 on Wednesday; Korner shows cost NT$500 tomorrow and NT$850 Wednesday, available through thewall.tw

Tonight, Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei, will host That’s My Shhh, a hip-hop event featuring Leo37, SOSS, Jode C and Leo (Leo王).

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)