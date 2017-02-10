Highlights: Night Procession of the Earth God (夜弄土地公)

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Bring your earplugs and face protectors and join the fray, as Neihu District’s Fude Temple (福德祠) will be honoring its patron deity, the Earth God, by parading him around the area while lighting firecrackers draped over his sedan chair. It’s said that the bigger the explosions, the more money one will earn this year.

Afterward, the Earth God will be offered food, cleaned, dressed in new clothes and returned to his seat in the temple. Residents will try to sweep up as much firecracker residue for further good luck. Spectators are also advised to wear helmets, gloves and flame resistant clothing that covers the entire body.

■ Tomorrow 6pm to 10pm at Fude Temple (福德祠), 430, Neihu Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市內湖路2段450號)

■ For more information, visit www.travel.taipei/en/event-calendar/details/9328