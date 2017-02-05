Taiwan in Time: The ‘righteous compatriots’

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

FEB. 5 to FEB.11

Lin Yu-lin (林玉麟) remembers seeing an “ocean of fire” to the north of his native Dachen Island (大陳島). It was late January, 1955, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had just obliterated the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) garrison on Yijiangshan (一江山).

Lin and other islanders knew that Dachen would be next. And as expected, the bombs started falling, killing 35 people and destroying much property on Jan. 30. On Feb. 8, the people of Dachen boarded numerous small ships and headed toward Taiwan under the protection of the US’s Seventh Fleet.

More than 15,000 arrived in Keelung over the next four days. Most sources indicate that the entire population was evacuated except for one ailing man who was left behind.

Upon arrival in Taiwan, they were officially referred to as the Dachen Righteous Compatriots (大陳義胞) for their “unwillingness to accept the barbaric rule of the Communists” and their great sacrifice of their homes to “run to the arms of freedom without looking back.”

FULL EVACUATION

Although the KMT had officially relocated to Taiwan at the end of 1949, the civil war carried on as they still held several islands off the Chinese coast.

While most of them fell in 1950, Dachen and its surrounding islands, located off the coast of KMT leader Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) home province of Zhejiang, would hold on for several more years.

“To Chiang, it was the last piece of territory he held in his home province,” Chen Ling (陳玲) writes in the book Memories of Dachen (大陳記憶). “It embodied his yearning toward the mainland and also was an important front for his plan to retake China.”

The KMT launched many unsuccessful attacks on China from these islands in the early 1950s, and with the Korean War ceasefire in 1953, the CCP turned its attention to removing this thorn in its side.

After the fall of Yijiangshan, Chiang asked the US to protect Dachen, but the US considered the island of little strategic importance and was only willing to help evacuate the residents. KMT minister of defense Yu Ta-wei (俞大維) wrote in a 1954 report that it was impossible to defend Dachen because of its distance from Taiwan.

After much negotiation, on Feb. 5, 1955, the official evacuation announcement was made.

Once the Dachen islanders landed in Taiwan, the government built fishing, farming and commercial and industrial villages to house them. Since most of them left in a hurry and were housed in different locations upon arrival, it took a while for some families to reunite. They also received material support and job training from the government.

MEMORIES OF THE RETREAT

Although the KMT portrayed the Dachen islanders’ willingness to leave their homes as a noble sacrifice, it obviously wasn’t the case for everyone. Many Dachen residents told their personal stories in a 1997 edition of the Yilan Journal of History (宜蘭文獻), and several claim that the KMT told them that they would be able to return soon. Believing this, they only carried a 20kg to 30kg sack and left everything else behind.

Departure wasn’t easy — there was a case of an old man committing suicide because he was in poor health and his family insisted on staying with him.

Huang Ho-sheng (黃荷生) says he decided to leave when he heard that the Communists were killing all intellectuals, landowners, homeless people and KMT members.