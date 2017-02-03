Highlight: Taipei Lantern Festival

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

For those who don’t trekking to the mountains of Pingxi this year to see the Sky Lantern Festival, Taipei City is throwing its own Lunar New Year-themed festival.

The Taipei Lantern Festival kicks off tomorrow evening with the lighting of lanterns in the area surrounding historic Beimen in Western Taipei. The streets will be decorated with various displays such as rooster-shaped lanterns to celebrate the Year of the Rooster and lanterns created by students.

The festivities also include a 3D light show, graffiti art and an 8 meter-tall Matsu float. The Japanese band, World Order, will also be performing this weekend.

■ Tomorrow to Feb. 12 in the area surrounding Beimen MRT (北門捷運站) close to Taipei Main Station.

■ For more information, visit (Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean): 2017.lanternfestival.taipei