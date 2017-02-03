Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

The Community Services Center in Taipei will host a workshop, Tradition, Culture and Language: Celebrating Lantern Festival, on Feb. 10. The 90-minute class will explore why Taiwanese celebrate the 15th day of the first month of the lunar calendar with elaborate displays of brightly colored lanterns. Participants will learn about this holiday, which marks the end of the Lunar New Year holiday, discover how people prepare for the start of the New Year, gain a deeper understanding of how ancestors are worshiped and where to see lanterns and taste some of the special foods eaten during this auspicious festival. The official Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held in Yunlin County and focuses on the themes “friendly earth,” “diversified cultures” and “lantern festival hometown.” The festival is to open on Monday and runs through Feb. 19 at Yunlin Agriculture Expo Park.

■ Community Services Center at 25, Ln 290, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 6, Taipei City (台北市中山北路六段290巷25號)

■ Feb. 10 from 12:30pm to 2pm; tickets are NT$700, available by calling (02) 2836-8134 or by registering on the Center’s Web site: www.communitycenter.org.tw

Contemporary

American electronica/post-rock act The Album Leaf will perform songs off their new album on Wednesday at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. It’s a night of techno and house tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall. The lineup features Lyova Lyubov, Umbra, Minijay, Masato and Luu. The techno and house extravaganza continues tomorrow with the UK’s James Ruskin, Al Burro, Initials B.B. and Yoshi Nori, among others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall show starts at 8pm; Korner shows begin at 11:59pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$1,500; Korner tickets are NT$200 tonight and NT$550 tomorrow, available through thewall.tw

Punk and rock are on the menu tonight at indie rock club Revolver, with B.B. Bomb, Waynesosad and the Sino Hearts. The venue will feature two shows tomorrow. The first, beginning at 7:30pm includes the alternative rock, pop rock and funk of Mowa (毛襪 ), Crockers (鱷魚樂團) and disco funk group Taiwan Soul Band (台灣爽樂團). It’s hip-hop, dance and funk for the late act, which begins at 11pm and includes Kiss (耳鳴), Cosimoz, Schizyway (Brain Zapp) and special guests. On Sunday there will be alternative and electronic music with Vagabond. Alternative punk and rock with ChicKNUP (奇克拿樂團), punk band Peace Punk (痞子旁分) and The Leaper play on Wednesday.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Shows start tonight at 9:30pm, tomorrow at 7:30pm and 11pm, Sunday at 8:30 pm and Wednesday at 9:30pm

■ Admission is NT$350 tonight, NT$300 tomorrow at 7:30pm and NT$400 at 11pm and NT$300 on Sunday and Wednesday

Acoustic guitarist and singer Mark Darvill will give a solo performance tonight at Bobwundaye (無問題), a small pub in Taipei. Tomorrow it is EDM live music with Project X.

■ 77, Heping E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市和平東路三段77號), tel: (02) 2377-1772

■ Shows start at 10pm

■ Admission is free tonight and NT$300 tomorrow

Acoustic musician Zhang Ya-chun (張雅淳) plays tonight at Witch House (女巫店), an intimate coffeehouse-style venue in the National Taiwan University area. Experimental electronic outfit Sonic Deadhorse (音速死馬) will take the stage tomorrow.