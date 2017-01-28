Due to the Lunar New Year holiday from Saturday, Jan. 28, through Wednesday, Feb. 1, there will be no features pages. The paper returns to its usual format on Thursday, Feb. 2, when features will also be resumed. Gong Xi Fa Cai!
Sat, Jan 28, 2017 - Page 13
Lunar New Year’s announcement
This story has been viewed 174 times.
Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.
TOP
Most Popular
Listing from 2017-01-21 to 2017-01-28
- Most read
- Most e-mailed
-
1Pension reform opponents ‘selfish’: DPP
-
2Dihua Street
迪化街 年味正濃
-
3Traditional New Year celebrations: Japan
日本慶祝新年的傳統
-
4Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 put on hold
近三年一無所獲 馬航MH370終止搜救
-
5Peas please