Taipei Watcher: Taiwan steps closer to gay marriage

By Eddy Chang / Staff reporter

Taiwan is one step closer to legalizing same-sex marriage, as the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee cleared reviews of the draft amendments to the Civil Code (民法) on Dec. 26. If it passes a second and third reading, Taiwan will become Asia’s first country to make same-sex marriage legal.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) originally proposed to directly revise Article 972 of the Civil Code, removing the “man and woman” provision from the article and recognize marriage as between “two parties.”

Finding a middle ground

To reduce opposition, however, DPP Legislator Julian Kuo (郭正亮) raised a motion to keep the original text, and add an addendum to recognize “both parties of a same-sex marriage.”

“The legislation did not change the part about straight couples. The only change is to allow gay couples to get married under the law,” Yu said after Kuo’s motion was passed by the committee.

On the same day, tens of thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people and supporters waved rainbow flags excitedly outside the Legislative Yuan to celebrate this partial victory.

“A lot of misunderstanding comes from a lack of knowledge [of homosexuality],” Yu said to the cheering crowd, adding, “everyone should be treated equally in Taiwan.”

She called on supporters to communication better with the public, so as to dispel fear and misunderstanding about marriage equality.

However, some demonstrators reacted as if the world was about to end. Led by a handful of Christian groups, several people tried to storm the legislature. About 155 protesters were arrested during the protest.

Expect more of the same after the second reading of the bill.

Conversion therapy banned

Despite these obstacles, there is more good news. On Dec. 30, the Ministry of Health and Welfare unveiled its plan to ban “gay conversion therapy” — a controversial treatment that claims to “cure” people of their sexual preference.

“Modern medicine no longer sees homosexuality as an illness, and there is no scientific proof that sexual orientation can be changed,” the ministry wrote in a statement.

“This treatment not only encourages prejudice and discrimination, but is also risky and a clear violation of medical ethics,” the ministry added.

New Legislature, new opportunities

The new legislative session begins next month. We urge DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) and his Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) counterpart Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) to pass the draft bills so the legislature can discuss them thoroughly. Let’s make history together and turn Taiwan into a true human rights country.