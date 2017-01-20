Highlight: Sandiaoling Waterfall Hike

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

If you find yourself trapped in Taiwan over the Lunar New Year with nothing fun to do, Taiwan Adventure Outings is hosting a waterfall hike next weekend. Admission is free and the group will be meeting at the main entrance hall of Taipei Main Station, then taking the train to the Sandiaoling Waterfall Hiking Trail (三貂嶺瀑布群) in New Taipei City’s Ruifang District.

Although it may be too cold to swim in the three large waterfalls there, participants will still be able to see some stunning views.

Required attire include hiking clothes and shoes (no flip flops) and a rain jacket. Also remember to pack at least two liters of water, lunch, snacks and money for the train fare. Participants should also be reasonably fit – the hike requires a moderate amount of hiking experience.

■ Saturday, January 28 at 9am. Meet at the main hall of Taipei Main Station (台北火車站)

■ Admission is free. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/573585596164797