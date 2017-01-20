Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Taipei Story Slam is back for another evening of competitive storytelling. Held on Thursday at Taipei’s jazz club Sappho Live, a jazz club, story tellers are given seven minutes to tell a true, personal story fitting a pre-assigned theme that will be judged by people chosen randomly from the audience. Storytellers will be judged on their ability to adhere to the seven-minute time frame, tell the story without the use of notes or props, apply the theme in a way whereby the story has a conflict and a resolution. The storyteller with the top score will go on to compete against this year’s other winners in the GrandSlam Championship. E-mail the venue a short pitch (three to five sentences) of your story to: taipeistoryslam@gmail.com

■ B1, 1, Ln 102, Anhe Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市安和路一段 102 巷1號 B1), tel: (02) 2700-5411. On the Net: www.sappholive.com

■ Show starts at 9pm; admission is NT$200

Contemporary

Barry Chen plays his version of hip-hop, trap and crunk, tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. Tomorrow it’s indie rockers Maffine (瑪啡因), GoodBand (好樂團) and a guest appearance by Suming, a singer and multi-instrumentalist from the popular college rock band Totem (圖騰). It’s a night of trap, future bass, glitch-hop and dubstep tonight at Korner, a club located inside The Wall, with James Ho, Wolf Bitch, Geometer, Yella Tee and Demonslayer set to perform. Techno and house are on the menu tomorrow with Initials BB, Argand Plane, Waves of Doppler and Ulf Eriksson.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start tonight at 7pm and tomorrow at 8pm; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$600 tonight and NT$450 tomorrow; Korner tickets are NT$350 tonight and NT$550 tomorrow, available through thewall.tw

Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei, is holding a year-end bash on Sunday with jazz group Naughty Swing.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Show start at 2pm

■ Admission is NT$550, available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Indie electronica/rock duo Astro Bunny (原子邦妮) perform tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間). Pop songstress Senhuai Jan (詹森淮) plays tomorrow. Sunday’s roster includes Taipei punk trio Messyroom (梅西的房間) and The Dog of Overdrive (超速之犬).

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$500 tonight, NT$550 tomorrow and NT$450 on Sunday, available through www.indievox.com

Indie rock club Revolver will host two parties tonight. The first begins at 8:30pm with local punks Mad Dog (瘋狗), pop rockers Late Man (遲到客) and Dleihs (地裏屍). Later in the evening it will be psychedelic/dance music with DD, Paula, Tricho Nana and Elin. There will also be two parties tomorrow, with pop rock and indie rock starting off the evening with rockers Mr Unknown (小人物樂團), shoegaze, noise pop and dream pop group Tut (杜爾與索克) and metalcore outfit Greedy Black Hole (貪婪黑洞). Funk, hip-hop and house are the late night offerings with Leo37, Disparity, LeeLek and Chill Bros. On Sunday, metal act Devil Assassin (惡魔刺客), the nu-metal sounds of The Future After a Second and pop punk and modern rock outfit Go Go Rise (美好前程).