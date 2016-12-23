Highlight:Disco Soup

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Each year, enough food is wasted in Taiwan to fill up more than 13,000 Taipei 101s. To raise awareness about this issue while having some fun, New Taipei City is hosting its second annual Disco Soup on Sunday, an event now held around the world. Most editions follow the same theme of cooking and sharing leftover food in a party-like atmosphere.

In tune with the holidays, Sunday’s event will be held in Banciao District’s (板橋區) Christmasland, where volunteers will make food with otherwise wasted food on the spot and share it with the public, including visitors coming to see the Christmas light installations and participate in holiday activities. Last year, they handed out 900 bowls of soup. There will also be cooking demonstrations, a market with products made from recycled food and a swing dance party to cap off the event.

■ Disco Soup is Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. Food distribution begins at 4pm, while swing dancing begins at 5pm. Christmasland is located at the New Taipei City Government plaza at 161, Chungshan Rd Sec 1, New Taipei City (新北市中山路一段161號)

■ Admission is free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/554101021460374/ (Chinese) for more information