How to have a dinner party: Friends not required

BY Hanhah Seligson / NY Times News Service

Over roast chicken and autumn vegetables, our dinner party was rolling through the requisite topics — concerns about the rise of the far right in Germany, what it really takes to make a marriage work, where to get the best Vietnamese food in New York City — but still, the awkwardness was unshakable.

Using the Web site Feastly, which, like an Airbnb for foodies, connects diners with chefs, my husband, Andrew, and I had paid US$32 apiece on a recent evening to dine with six strangers. Two of them — the evening’s chef and her friend — were sitting directly behind us on a couch, forcing me to crane my neck and turn around to include them in the conversation. (To be fair, who in New York City under the age of 50 can comfortably seat eight people for dinner? And in other cities, like San Francisco, Feastly provides chefs access to shared space, something the company will start in New York City next year.)

At the table, meanwhile, were a computer programmer and a father-daughter duo — nice people, but a random combination of personalities suggesting more a cross section of an airplane flight than an artful convocation recalling, say, parties of Elsa Maxwell or other famed hosts of yore.

DINNER PARTIES

Long a major organizing principle of urban social life, the dinner party has taken a hit in recent years as restaurant culture has thrived, raising the bar for culinary accomplishment intolerably high. At one party I gave, much of my food went untouched, and one guest complained about the lighting. At another, guests left before dessert because the conversation had devolved into a discussion about how difficult it is to get one’s kids into preschool here.

Those parties were almost two years ago. Traumatized, I hadn’t invited anyone over for dinner since. But Andrew and I had fallen into a social rut, ordering meal kits for ourselves from Blue Apron and binge-watching Borgen, the television drama about Danish politics.

My social life was withering. Living in a coupled cocoon may be comfortable, but all the research says that connection — the IRL kind — is what makes people happy. So I wondered: Could I give dinner parties another try? Was there an app for this?

But of course.

Turns out, it’s possible to break bread with a new group of people every night of the week, thanks to gatherings booked through phones and computers in a continuing search to find one’s “urban tribe” (to borrow a phrase from the author Ethan Watters).

Nick Ozkan, 45, says he’s acquired seven close pals from regularly attending 10 Chairs NYC, a social dining organization run by the chef Patricia Williams. “The friends range in age from their 30s to 70s,” Ozkan, who works in digital communications, wrote in an e-mail. Williams told me that some strangers who met at her dinner parties, which cost US$80 per head, have even wound up traveling together.

‘OFFLINE INTERACTIONS’

Perhaps new friendships may be within reach after all.

On the phone from San Francisco, where Feastly is based, the company’s founder, Noah Karesh, 34, said that he views “the dining room table as the original social network.” And many agree. Feastly has hundreds of thousands of users across 60-odd cities worldwide.

“There’s a growing awareness of the disconnection plaguing millennials when the majority of the social interactions you have a day are through your iPhone,” Karesh said. “Someone may have 10,000 followers on social media but is eating dinner alone. People want to have offline interactions.”