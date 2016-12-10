Ian’s Table: Veg with wings

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

The winged bean, also known as the Goa bean, four-angled bean, four-cornered bean, Manila bean and Mauritius bean, is one of those ideal foods, rich in nutrients, robust and able to handle harsh tropical environments, and easy to prepare. But it has been relegated to the fringes of culinary culture due to its non-conformist appearance and lack of marketing appeal. Winged beans look like plants you don’t want to mess with, but in fact are insanely easy to use, and taste great.

The scientific name for winged beans is Psophocarpus tetragonolobus, not something you are going to remember with ease, and it grows in abundance in tropical climates and features in the cuisine of many Southeast Asian countries. It is widely recognized for its tolerance of disease, growing well with little chemical aid even through Taiwan’s wet autumn weather with little or no help for the usual toxic arsenal of herbicides and pesticides that make many of the mainstream vegetables deeply suspect even after extensive washing.

To be perfectly honest, I had not seen winged beans until only a year or so ago among the diverse home grown crops of the Aboriginal ladies who sell their produce not far from our home outside the train station in Shoufeng (壽豐), Hualien County. I had asked them about the winged beans, which certainly looked interesting, but had never quite got round to buying them. This year, with its copious rain, most mainstream vegetables have become expensive, and more importantly, unappealing in both taste and appearance, so I was forced to branch out into the unfamiliar.

Now I can’t get enough of winged beans, inspired also by a recent visit to Thailand. The aim was to enjoy the fine dining opportunities provided by Bangkok and I was mortified when reviewing the trip that despite the considerable sums spent on highly recommended restaurants, the high point of my culinary adventures was a winged bean and noodle salad sold by an elderly lady at a shop with no sign or pricing, at a temporary market with seating provided by a bar that sold, as the price of a place to sit, the most execrable mojitos I have yet tasted (and I pride myself on my wide exposure to this beverage). It had noodles, a local salted fish, a spicy Thai dressing, and a sprinkling of winged beans, which provided a lovely crunch to the cold noodles. The crunch stuck and when I got back home, I was delighted to discover that winged beans are now one of the main vegetables offered at the local market.

The first thing that should be noted is that it is not just the bean that can be eaten. The whole plant of Psophocarpus tetragonolobus can be eaten, from leaves, to stems and even the roots. Studies have highlighted the fact that this is a vastly under utilized crop, so it is time to make a difference.

Starting with the bean, this can be eaten raw and simply thrown into a salad, providing a nice crunchy texture without much flavor. It’s rather fibrous texture means that it absorbs flavors well without getting too soggy, making it ideal for spicy dressings. It is the foundation of the Thai dish Yum Tua Phu. It is also used in Malay and Indian cooking, in the former case often cooked with belacan (a heavenly, or utterly vile, — depending on where you were brought up — smelling shrimp paste that is the fried gorgonzola of Southeast Asian cuisine) or curry in the latter.