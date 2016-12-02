Highlight: Hsinchu Christmas Market

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Santa will be visiting Hsinchu City next weekend — at Farm Coffee to be precise. The annual Hsinchu Christmas Market, which is to be held in the morning of Dec. 10, will see vendors selling home-baked goods, including cupcakes and cookies, snacks as diverse as tacos, pies and boerewors (South African sausage), as well as a variety of crafts, knick-knacks and artisanal goodies such as knitted bags from Nepal and coffee from Ecuador.

Proceeds from the market will go to the Garden of Hope Foundation, a non-profit that works with disadvantaged women and girls, the Aletta Foundation, an organization that aims to alleviate poverty around the world, and animal welfare group Taichung Paws. On that note, dogs are allowed, but be sure to clean up after your pet.

■ Dec. 10 from 10am to 6pm at Farm Coffee 50, Ln 605, Dongda Rd Sec 2, Hsinchu City (新竹市東大路二段605巷50號).

■ Admission is NT$100. Free admission for children under 12. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/579094908940898