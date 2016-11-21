Yoga? Weaving? Vigils? The search for postelection calm

By Penelope Green / NY TIMES NEWS SERVICE, NEW YORK

They were a cheerful, if slightly dazed, group last Thursday evening at Voz, a store on Elizabeth Street that sells ethical fashion made by indigenous people — one man and seven women gathered around a garment rack and cinched to its uprights with lengths of wool. They wore back strap looms, which look sort of like belts, and they were being led in a postelection “weaving therapy” workshop by Cynthia Alberto, a master weaver and textile designer.

Weaving, she explained, has long been used as occupational therapy. Its rhythms are meditative and soothing, and the tradition of a weaving circle foments community and creativity.

“It opens up a safe space to talk about our anxiety and what happened,” she said.

And there was wine. Jeannette Figg, 29, and Rachel Tishler, 30, both corporate lawyers, had left work early to attend.

“It seemed like a fitting thing to do tonight,” Figg said. “The expectation yesterday at work was that we were just supposed to keep going, and it was hard because I was so traumatized.”

NATIONAL TRAUMA

When what may have been the country’s most bitter presidential election — certainly it seemed like the longest — finally ended on Nov. 9 with a bang, it wasn’t just educational institutions that responded as if to a national trauma. While universities, high schools and elementary schools offered healing services, counseling and so-called safe spaces to their students, faith-based groups threw open their doors, too. So did yoga studios, arts organizations and meditation centers.

As the week unfurled, even the New York City subway, typically not the most salubrious location, became a place of succor as Matthew Chavez, a 28-year-old artist, set up shop as the Subway Therapist.

There was free acupuncture on Nov. 9 at Olo Acupuncture, a community clinic on West 23rd Street. Yuka Hagiwara, Olo’s co-founder and clinical director, saw a steady stream of patients whom she treated mostly with a protocol, she said, that had been developed for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorders.

“We ended up seeing about 20 people,” she said. “And we varied the treatment depending on what they were presenting with. Some were numb, some were panicky, some were just totally despondent and sobbing. It ran the gamut. We did this a few months ago after the bombing; it was a really lovely way to build community.” (Olo is on the same block in Chelsea where a bomb exploded in September, injuring 31 people.)

Before the election, Manpreet Katari, a clinical associate biology professor at NYU, had organized a yoga and smoothie event for his students at Shaktibarre, a yoga studio in Brooklyn. But after hearing their postelection fears about President-elect Donald Trump, who had threatened or insulted immigrants, Muslims, Mexicans, African-Americans, women and the disabled, Katari recast the Sunday afternoon class as a bolstering interlude.

One student had a cousin who was worried about being deported; others in the LGBT community felt betrayed by parents who said they supported them and also voted for Trump. Many worried about how to talk to family members and friends at home over Thanksgiving.

“People feel beaten up,” he said, “especially women and minorities. My daughter, who is in middle school, was very upset. I’ve been advocating the yoga class as an event to regain composure and gather strength. We need to continue this kind of group support.”