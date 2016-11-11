Events and entertainment listings

By Noah buchan / Staff reporter

EVENT

The Wings of the Takasago Giyutai will be screened tomorrow at the National Taiwan University’s Museum of Anthropology. The film explores the life of Roen, an Amis Aboriginal who fought for the Japanese in New Guinea during World War II, his life thereafter and his mission to erect a sculpture on a grave to Aboriginal soldiers (whose unit was know as Takasago Giyutai) that are buried there. There will be a Q&A with its director, Futuru Tsai (蔡政良), following the screening. At 4pm there will be a performance by Amis singer Sufin Paylang.

■ National Taiwan University Museum of Anthropology, 1, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段1號)

■ Admission is free. The film screening begins tomorrow at noon and the performance begins at 4pm. Visitor information (Chinese and English), including map, can be found at: www.museum.ntu.edu.tw

Registration for the talk to be given on Nov. 22 by UN Messenger of Peace, world-renowned primatologist and environmental activist Jane Goodall at Taipei’s National Taiwan University of Science and Technology has closed temporarily due to popularity. The discussion, about the challenges young people face in an uncertain future, will be streamed live and seats will come available if there are any cancellations. Goodall, 82, will cover issues such as climate change, war and violence, discrimination and intolerance, poverty and the degradation of our natural environment.

■ Sports Stadium at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, 44 Keelung Rd, Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市基隆路四段44號)

■ Nov. 22 from 7:30pm to 9pm. Complete details can be found at: www.facebook.com/events/159618954504362/

CONTEMPORARY

The indie rock scene will head to the mountains of New Taipei City tomorrow for Love Love Rock Festival (愛愛搖滾帳篷音樂節), a three-day music festival beginning today that features some of Taiwan’s top acts playing on five stages. The Muddy Basin Ramblers, Mary Bites Kerry, The Forest Party, Inhuman, Skaraoke and The Tic Tac are among the dozens of bands who will take the stage.

■ Wenshan Farms (文山農場), located at 100 Huzinei Rd, New Taipei City (新北市湖子內路100號)

■ Today starting at 2:30pm and tomorrow and Sunday starting at 1pm

■ One-day tickets are NT$1,200 and a three-day pass is NT$2,999, available through www.indievox.com

Pop punks Pa Pun Band (怕胖團) play a set on Sunday at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$700. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Indie rock bands Mary See the Future (先知瑪莉) and Revolver with Kimogi (一種心情), trip-hop/dream pop act Kingdom of Rain (雨國), Paiwan fingerstyle guitarist Baobu Badulu (保卜), among others, will take the stage tomorrow at the The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. On Sunday, it is sound artist Ruby Fatale (鹿比— 吠陀), punk rock group Lung Cancer (謝謝你得肺癌) and rockers Cui Ruo Shao Nu Zu (脆弱少女組).

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Show starts at 4:30pm tomorrow and 4pm on Sunday

■ Both shows are free

The Holiday Punk Party Tour continues tomorrow at APA Mini (小地方展演空間), featuring Orange Up (橘起來樂團), TNTbox and post-punk/grunge group Zebra Man (斑馬人大樂隊). On Sunday it is Kids n Cats, an electronic pop band from Austria, whose musical tastes cover pop, rock, electro and hip-hop. Electro folk trio The Other (他者) will provide support.