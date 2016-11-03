Memories of greatness

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

This time of year usually finds the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集) taking up residence at the National Theater in Taipei for two productions, one old, one new. However, knowing that the theater would be closed for renovations until early next year, and with a very busy year of international tours, Cloud Gate founder and artistic director Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) decided to stay home this month at the troupe’s own theater in Tamsui District (淡水), New Taipei City.

The company will begin an eight-show run of Lin’s iconic 1988 creation, Moon Water (水月), on Thursday next week, followed by a shorter run of Songs of the Wanderers (流浪者之歌), beginning Nov. 24.

It will be a bittersweet month for Lin, his dancers and audiences alike because both productions have become so enmeshed in the company’s identity and have long been part of their international tours, yet Lin has decided to retire Songs, which premiered in 1994, from the company’s repertoire — temporarily, everyone swears.

While there are still tickets left for the evening performances of Moon Water, all four shows of Songs sold out weeks ago.

However, staying home at the Cloud Gate Theatre means that adjustments have to be made to both shows, as the stage is smaller and the front rows are so close. Lin already knew what adjustments had to be made for Moon Water, as the troupe gave four performances of the show in October last year as part of the Tamsui complex’s inaugural year.

“I didn’t change the choreography, but had to change some of the spacing,” Lin said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. “I just respaced Songs of the Wanderers, this week I will respace Moon Water.”

However, he did eliminate the overhead mirror that I feel has such dramatic impact in the latter part of Moon Water.

“It’s huge and metal and doesn’t create anything … it is just too claustrophobic. We could do it, technically, but it’s so close it looks gigantic,” he said.

Lin said there are benefits to being at close quarters with the audience.

“You are really breathing along with the dancers. The [audience’s] focus, the concentration, the breathing — it is all with the dancers,” he said.

While Lin has often said that Songs is his favorite creation, he said Moon Water is “really a piece that brings comfort to me and to audiences.”

As he reminded me, it was cited for “Best Choreography” at the Lyon Biennial Festival in 2000 and topped the New York Times’ list of “Best Dance Productions” of 2003.

It certainly proved a winner on the company’s recent five-city tour of China that began in mid-August, drawing “fabulous long reviews and articles from academics,” Lin said, and 80 to 90 percent of the audiences staying for the after-show talks.

“Audiences went crazy... It appeals on so many more levels to Chinese than Westerners — the Buddhism, the Taoism especially, because it is a play on yin and yang, effortlessness and effort; it really speaks to them,” he said.

Moon Water, set to Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Solo Cello, was choreographed based on taichi movements developed by the company’s first taichi instructor, Hsiung Wei (熊衛).

It has always been a difficult piece for the troupe’s newcomers to fit into because the older dancers have had years of meditation, taichi and breathing training that make the slow, contemplative movements seem like second nature to them.