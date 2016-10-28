Highlight: Day of the Dead in Da-An Park

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Still can’t find a Halloween costume for your weekend bash? Head to Taipei’s Da-an Forest Park tomorrow to have your face painted into a “sugar skull” or other images of your fancy at one of Taipei’s few dia de los muertos, or Day of the Dead celebrations.

While the iconic sugar skull is the one element of the Mexican festival that has entered popular culture, the real meaning of the two-day event, which falls on Tuesday and Wednesday, is for family and friends to gather and remember the deceased.

The face painting, done by abstract portrait artist Mark O’Connell, is the only part of the celebration that will cost money at about NT$250 depending on the design. In addition to other related activities, there will be a limited amount of free Mexican dishes and tequila as well as a parade around the park.

■ The celebration can be found near the Da-an Forest Park’s Xinyi Rd (信義路) and Jianguo S Rd (建國南路) entrance, and takes places tomorrow from 5pm to midnight.