By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Last month, an image on Buzzfeed of a 53-year-old woman in Taipei eating a pork bun in the middle of Typhoon Megi was circulating on social media. Friends from the Philippines to New York were sharing it on Facebook, commenting that Taiwanese must love food. And look at the articles that get shared. There’s always something about street food and night markets. Bubble tea is a close second.

Blogs and articles will also suggest visiting Taipei’s many temples, the Tamsui wharf, Beitou’s hot springs, Addiction Aquatic Development (上引水產) for seafood and perhaps a day trip to Jiufen (九份). These places, while enjoyable to visit just a few years ago, have become less pleasant due to the tourists that crowd them on weekends.

This is not the Taipei that I have come to know and love over my two years uncovering the city’s culture and lifestyle scene. Taipei is so much more than street food and temples. You just have to look harder — or know the best times to visit in order to avoid crowds. Here are five Taipei hacks.

CLIMB FUZHOUSHAN, NOT XIANGSHAN

Xiangshan (象山), or Elephant Mountain, known for its sweeping views of the Taipei skyline, has become somewhat of a tourist hype — so much so that it’s nearly impossible to climb on weekends because of the roving hordes of people. Visitors dressed in full hiking gear — boots, gloves and hiking sticks — gather by the MRT by 9am on a Saturday. Never mind that it’s hardly a “hike” — it takes roughly 30 minutes to walk up the stairs.

For an actual nature retreat from the city, climb Fuzhoushan by Linguang MRT (麟光). Nearby is Liuzhangli (六張犁) where many victims of the 228 Incident are buried, which may also explain why Fuzhoushan is rarely ever crowded. If you don’t believe in ghosts, it’s a worthwhile mountain to climb.

There are a couple different paths from Fuzhousan Park (福州山公園) that lead to the top, some with marked paths and others muddier and shrouded in foliage. The view of the skyline from atop the mountain is as impressive as Xiangshan, with many unobscured spots — in fact, more than Xiangshan — where Taipei 101 can be seen. Spring, when cherry blossoms are in bloom, is particularly bucolic.

■ Fuzhoushan (福州山), 195 Wolong St, Taipei City (台北市臥龍街195號)

WATCH THE SUNSET AT TREASURE HILL

The former squatters-quarters-turned-artist-village is mostly frequented by artsy types during the day. Old homes scattered across the hill host art installations that are created by the artists in residence who hail from different parts of Taiwan and the world. Most exhibitions close at 6pm, but the village doesn’t close until 10pm — and security doesn’t start chasing you out until 11pm.

Have dinner in nearby Gongguan (公館), by the National Taiwan University, first, then grab a six pack and head up the hill. Finding a good spot to watch the sunset is easy. The rooftops of many of the old houses are an option, so is the giant sheltered area on the very top of the hill, though that’s a little harder to find and you’ll have to navigate through a maze of ascending staircases and artist studios. There are usually chairs lying about, too.

The view from Treasure Hill is more rural than from Fuzhoushan. Yongfu Park (永福公園) and Xindian River (新店溪) can be seen from a distance, beneath the interlacing highways that cut through the shrubbery.

■ Treasure Hill Artist Village (寶藏巖國際藝術村), 2, Aly 14, Ln 230, Dingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段230巷14弄2號). Open daily from 11am to 10pm