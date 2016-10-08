Book review: Cross-strait ties: hoping for the best, preparing for the worst

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

Is it possible to praise a book not for its imagination, stylishness or originality, but for its clarity, perceptiveness and authority? Of course it is, and these are precisely the qualities that make Steven Goldstein’s China and Taiwan such an excellent, indeed outstanding, publication.

The book, which only deals with China in so far as it relates to its relationship with Taiwan, was published last year. It begins with Taiwan’s release from Japanese rule in 1945 and runs up to the closing years of Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) presidency. Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) isn’t mentioned anywhere in the text.

The first half offers Taiwan’s history as a chronological narrative, while the second covers specific topics such as recent developments in cross-straits relations, growing economic links with China and the cross-straits military situation.

Goldstein’s fundamental perspective sees the two territories as involved in a triangular relationship, with the US being the third participant. Indeed, the evolution of Washington’s policy as regards Taiwan, and the author’s sophisticated take on its many developments, form the heart of the book.

All three players, of course, have their own policy aims with regard to the other two, making six policies, often mutually contradictory, in all. As far as the US goes, Goldstein identifies two key aspects. One is that of “dual deterrence,” whereby Washington seeks to prevent Taipei from taking any steps that might provoke Beijing, and at the same time aiming to deter Beijing from engaging in any invasion of the island.

In the light of this policy, Washington welcomed Ma’s policy of increased co-operation with the China, and Goldstein adds his own opinion that in 2014 the situation in the Taiwan Strait was “as stable as it has been at any time in the post-World War II period.”

Related to “dual deterrence” in Goldstein’s view is Washington’s implicit policy of “strategic ambiguity.” The best results, the US believes, lie in keeping both sides uncertain as to its reaction in the case of any actual military conflict. “We don’t know, and you don’t know,” as a US Assistant Secretary of Defense once told a Chinese questioner on the issue.

But to Goldstein nothing is what it seems. On the issue of Taiwan’s armaments, for example, he considers that one of the purposes of its considerable array of US-made weaponry is to enable it to hold off any Chinese invasion for enough time for the US to decide whether, and how, to intervene.

The perception of dualities also appears to be part of Goldstein’s very make-up. There’s a proliferation of paired options and paired consequences — on the one hand this, on the other hand that. And this is one of the reasons why the book appears, and is, so subtle and so penetrating.

Paradoxes are another of Goldstein’s specialisms. During the early 2000s, for instance, he writes that despite often sharp exchanges between presidents Chen and Bush, defense co-operation between the two was actually considerably expanded. On the other hand, China’s short-range ballistic missiles aimed at Taiwan grew from an estimated 200 to an estimated 1,300 between 2000 and 2008. A cross-strait conflict is something neither side seeks, Goldstein characteristically writes, but nevertheless all sides (including the US) are preparing for the worst.