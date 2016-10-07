Home / Features
Theater: Somewhere out there

By Noah Buchan  /  Staff reporter

Mobius Strip Theatre ponders the dreamworld in Somewhere out there, a multimedia theater performance that begins next week in New Taipei City.

Mobius Strip Theatre’s (莫比斯圓環創作公社) Somewhere out there (夢外之境) will be performed beginning next week as part of the International Theater Festival. Inspired by Sgtrindberg’s A Dream Play, avant-garde production ponders some of the ordeals Strindberg observed in his original play — poverty, heirarchy and love.

The production is led by a chorus that dream walks through New Taipei City’s 435 Art Zone (435藝文特區), leading the audience on a journey that includes theater, installation art and video, all to live musical performances by their group of “troubadours.”

Somewhere out there is a joint venture between Malaysian Chinese playwright Gao Jyun-yao (高俊耀) and Hong Kong director Alex Cheung (曾文通).

■ 435 Art Zone (435藝文特區), 435 Zhongzheng Rd, New Taipei City (新北市中正路435號)

■ Thursday, Oct. 14, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 at 8pm. Tickets are NT$600, available through NTCH ticketing or online at ift.npac-ntch.org/2016

