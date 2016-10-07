Theater: Somewhere out there

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Mobius Strip Theatre’s (莫比斯圓環創作公社) Somewhere out there (夢外之境) will be performed beginning next week as part of the International Theater Festival. Inspired by Sgtrindberg’s A Dream Play, avant-garde production ponders some of the ordeals Strindberg observed in his original play — poverty, heirarchy and love.

The production is led by a chorus that dream walks through New Taipei City’s 435 Art Zone (435藝文特區), leading the audience on a journey that includes theater, installation art and video, all to live musical performances by their group of “troubadours.”

Somewhere out there is a joint venture between Malaysian Chinese playwright Gao Jyun-yao (高俊耀) and Hong Kong director Alex Cheung (曾文通).

■ 435 Art Zone (435藝文特區), 435 Zhongzheng Rd, New Taipei City (新北市中正路435號)

■ Thursday, Oct. 14, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 at 8pm. Tickets are NT$600, available through NTCH ticketing or online at ift.npac-ntch.org/2016