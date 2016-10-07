Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

EVENT :

Taichung’s Unlimited Freedom Festival (無限自由音樂藝術節) returns for another year with an enormous lineup of talent set to perform on four stages at the Yen Family Ranch (顏氏牧場) tomorrow and Sunday. Country/disco/alternative rock outfit The Tic Tac, rock ‘n’ rollers Playmess and punk group Cat in the Case are among some of the acts.

■ Yen Family Ranch (顏氏牧場), 28, Shushang Lane, Tao-mi Eco Village, Puli Township, Nantou County (埔里鎮桃米生態村水上巷28號)

■ Tickets are NT$800 to NT$1,300, available through www.indievox.com

There will be a beach, BBQ and beer party on Sunday at Fulong Beach (福隆). In addition to craft beers from Jim & Dad’s Brewing and Kentucky Ales, among others, burgers, pork and chicken will be whipped up by Scubar BBQ. A 40-foot slide down to the ocean should keep the activities going all day.

■ 17-2, Donghsing St, Gongliao Dist, New Taipei City (新北市貢寮區福隆里東興街17號之2號)

■ Admission is free, Sunday from noon until 10pm. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1794186414200514/

Contemporary

Pop act Pika Chiu (邱振哲) will take the stage tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Taiwanese rapper Dwagie (大支) will spin on Sunday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$800 tonight and Sunday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Hong Kong post-punk, shoegaze and electronica outfit A New World If You Can Take It perform tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue for indie rock artists. Indie pop group Freckles (雀斑), pop group Lucky Tapes and Yeye will play on Sunday. Yoshi Nori, Initials B.B and Al Burro, among others, will perform techno and house tonight at Korner, a club located inside The Wall. Tomorrow it’s a night of solid techno with Wangyu, Psychiatrist and Jonas Landwehr. It’s techno and house on Sunday with The Basement, Elin and Li Hai Shen (李海生).

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Shows at The Wall start tonight and Sunday at 8pm; Korner shows are at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall shows cost NT$900 tonight and NT$1,300 on Sunday; Korner shows are NT$200, available online through thewall.tw

Metal act Insomnia Planet (失眠星球頻道) play Sunday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Show start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$400.Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Indie pop group Queen Suitcase (皇后皮箱) will take the stage tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間). Tomorrow and Sunday it is the Meow Bang Party with grunge rockers Slack Tide, shoegaze/new-wave trio Fuguko (河豚子) and Magic Love, among others.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Shows start today at 7:30pm and tomorrow and Sunday at 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$500 tonight and NT$900 tomorrow and Sunday, available through www.indievox.com

It is a night of post-hardcore and stoner rock tonight at indie rock club Revolver with Japan’s Inforest, China’s Closet Disco Queen and Taiwan’s Head Composer (頭部組成者). Tomorrow the club will host two parties. The first kicks off at 7:30pm with live punk, post-punk and rock with China’s Pinball City and Taiwan’s Macbeth (馬克白). It is disco and dance later in the evening with DJ Kool Klone, B2B and Sung (頌亞). On Sunday, hard rock and J-rock are on the menu with Rusty Rifles and Japan’s Steel Emblem.