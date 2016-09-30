Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / staff reporter

Currently on view at Frees Art Space is Feng Chi 2016 Hantoo Art Group Exhibition (?起2016悍圖社聯展) a joint exhibition of paintings by members of art collective, Hantoo Art Group (悍圖社). The collective was founded in 1998 to examine Taiwan’s history and folk culture and promote freedom and democracy through the creation of artworks that often employ dark humor. Included in the lineup is Chen Ching-yao’s (陳擎耀) titillating — and bordering on the pornographic — paintings of school girls in skimpy skirts wielding rifles. Also on display are Kuo Wei-kuo’s (郭維國) freakish self-portraits which depict him in contexts taken from vices found in Chinese and Western mythology, as well as Lee Min-jong’s (李民中) colorful and whimsical paintings of cats and lions.

■ Frees Art Space (福利社), B1, 82, Xinsheng N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市新生北路三段82號B1); tel: (02) 2585-7600. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11am to 7pm, Saturdays 1:30pm to 9pm, closed Sundays and Mondays

■ Until Oct. 15

Those who love Marvel comics and superhero movies might enjoy Liu Po-chun’s (劉柏村) solo exhibition, Metamorphosis of Ironman (金剛變), at Chini Gallery. Liu’s steel sculptures depict Iron Man in superhero-like situations. Like his previous work, Liu explores the environmental impact of industrialization, as well as the adverse and potentially dangerous conditions it creates. But as the title suggests, Liu also believes in the ability of humans to transform and change for the better — we just need to muster our inner superhero.

■ Chini Gallery (采泥藝術), 48, Lane 128 Jingye 1st Rd, Taipei City (台北市敬業一路128巷48號), tel: (02) 7729-5809. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 7pm

■ Until Oct. 23

Let Us Not Be Sad Anymore (我們不要傷心了) is an apt title for Jian Yi-hong’s (簡翊洪) latest solo exhibition at Michael Ku Gallery. Jian, who uses traditional ink wash painting as his medium, depicts pent-up feelings of failure and disappointment through his tiny characters. Some paintings depict mental patients in straightjackets, others show people in violent and abusive relationships, while some paintings are more introspective, such as one where people are congregating around a grave. But Jian’s work is not as depressing as it may initially seem. Though many of his tiny characters appear to be either sadists or masochists, they are still very cute, if not silly and endearing. Jian, after all, doesn’t want us to be unhappy.

■ Michael Ku Gallery (谷公館), 4F-2, 21, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段21號4樓之2), tel: (02) 2577-5601. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Oct. 23

Mia Wen-Hsuan Liu’s (劉文瑄) latest exhibition, which opens at IT Park Gallery tomorrow, is a little different than her previous work. A Perhaps Hand (像一隻也許的手) explores the psychological effects of traveling, though Liu strays from subdued, pastel hues in this series of installations. Rather, her bright metallic digital prints are inspired by traditional ink wash paintings on rice paper that she came across at a flea market in Kyoto, Japan.

■ IT Park Gallery (伊通公園), 2F-3F, 41 Yitong St, Taipei City (台北市伊通街41號2-3樓), tel: (02) 2507-7243. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 10pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Oct. 29

Lin Hung-hsin’s (林宏信) iconic white-powdered faced flaneurs with vapid gestures are back, this time at Liang Gallery in A Collection of Microcracks (微量裂解的總和). Flaneurs are essentially well-dressed men who wander the streets and serve as detached observers. The exhibition, which includes a selection of Lin’s paintings since 2012, highlights widespread disillusionment with city life, and how the Internet in particular has only bred distrust and misunderstanding, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Lin suggests that these are the “microcracks” in our society — flaws so tiny that we don’t notice them at first. However, the word “collection” in the title might also indicate deeper, systemic social issues.