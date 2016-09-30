Dance: The poetry of flowers

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Fresh from their widely praised performances of Nushu (女書) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the 15-year-old Water Reflection Dance Ensemble (水影舞集) will give two performances tomorrow of choreographer Tan Hui-chen’s (譚惠貞) latest work, Flower of Life (繁花).

Tan, whose choreography fuses ballet and modern dance techniques, has created a repertoire of works centered on female consciousness.

While Nushu was inspired by the centuries-old secret language of Chinese women, Flower of Life celebrates the work of several female Taiwanese poets in a blend of dance, poetry, the music of Luo Si-rong (羅思容) and visual imagery.

■ Tomorrow at 2:30pm and 7:30pm at Taipei Hakka Cultural Park (台北客家文化主題公園), 2, Tingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段2號)

■ Admission is NT$400, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw, convenience store ticketing kiosks or at the door.

■ Additional performance on Oct. 22 at 7:30pm at New Taipei City Arts Center (新北市藝文中心演藝廳), 62 Jhuangjing Rd, Banciao Dist, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區莊敬路62號). Admission is NT$400 to NT$800 available as above.