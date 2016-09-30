Home / Features
Dance: The poetry of flowers

By Diane Baker  /  Staff reporter

Water Reflection Dance Ensemble (WRDE) will give two performances of Flower of Life tomorrow at the Taipei Hakka Cultural Park.

Photo Courtesy of WRDE

Fresh from their widely praised performances of Nushu (女書) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the 15-year-old Water Reflection Dance Ensemble (水影舞集) will give two performances tomorrow of choreographer Tan Hui-chen’s (譚惠貞) latest work, Flower of Life (繁花).

Tan, whose choreography fuses ballet and modern dance techniques, has created a repertoire of works centered on female consciousness.

While Nushu was inspired by the centuries-old secret language of Chinese women, Flower of Life celebrates the work of several female Taiwanese poets in a blend of dance, poetry, the music of Luo Si-rong (羅思容) and visual imagery.

■ Tomorrow at 2:30pm and 7:30pm at Taipei Hakka Cultural Park (台北客家文化主題公園), 2, Tingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段2號)

■ Admission is NT$400, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw, convenience store ticketing kiosks or at the door.

■ Additional performance on Oct. 22 at 7:30pm at New Taipei City Arts Center (新北市藝文中心演藝廳), 62 Jhuangjing Rd, Banciao Dist, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區莊敬路62號). Admission is NT$400 to NT$800 available as above.

