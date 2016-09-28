A taste of Kyoto

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

“I think it was down this alley,” my dad says.

“How can you tell?” My mom implores. “They all look the same.”

We are making our way through a narrow cobblestone alley built for barely three people and sandwiched by little two-story shops with sliding doors and no windows. A couple of shops display signs, but only in Japanese. In front of us, three tourists in kimonos — I remember seeing kimono rental shops nearby — hobble away, the clacking sound from their clogs creating an echo. Once they disappear around a corner, utter silence.

Our trip to Kyoto thus far had fluctuated between finding ourselves among endless hordes of visitors at major tourist sites — the Golden Pavilion, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove and Fushimi Inari Shrine — and ending up in alleys that seemed virtually uninhabited. But we were on a mission: Find this one Michelin star restaurant with a small yellow door.

My parents had dined at Gion Nanba last year. Earlier that day, they boasted about how they were going to treat me to a delicious “kabuki” dinner — kabuki is Japanese theater, I insisted. Later, I found out that they meant kaiseki, a traditional multi-course meal emphasizing presentation as much as flavor and prepped by fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Today, kaiseki has become somewhat synonymous with fine dining, and restaurants like Gion Nanba seek to recreate life in the ancient capital — nearby Yasaka Shrine was built in the 7th century — a time when the best establishments were tucked away and known only to a few regular patrons. Luckily, we had TripAdvisor and Google Maps and found the restaurant just in time for our reservation.

BEHIND THE YELLOW DOOR

Gion is known as Kyoto’s “geisha district” for its many ochaya or tea houses where modern-day geishas entertain by singing and dancing. Its cobblestone streets and mysterious hideaways also inspired the historical novel, Memoirs of a Geisha. The Shirakawa River bisects old Gion from the newer part, where streets are wider and lined by multi-story department stores.

Traveling with my parents, however, 75 percent of our trip consisted of eating. A kimono-clad lady greets us and apologizes profusely that the coveted seats by the counter where my parents had sat in December and watched chef Osamu Nanba chop sashimi were unavailable. We reassure her that it’s no problem as we had only made the reservation two days in advance and she ushers us up a narrow staircase to a three-table dining area with marble tabletops and antique chairs with emerald-green cushions.

The menu is different each night, changing according to what the chef finds at market that day. Our waitress patiently explains each course to us. Our eight-course meal is fish-heavy — eel, barracuda, mackerel and snapper. Each tiny sliver of fish is delightfully seared around the edges. We also sample bonito sashimi with sauce made with orange vinegar, radish and green onions and topped with spicy chrysanthemum petals. It’s heavenly. I doubt I’ll be able to enjoy a salmon sashimi dipped in wasabi and soya sauce again.

Each dish, from the raw eggplant to the mountain potatoes, is fine and delicate and presentation is just as immaculate. My favorite is undeniably dessert: fig ice cream and pear with white wine jelly and topped with pomegranate. The blue-and-white ceramic dinnerware is a lovely touch. At the table next to us, a couple are making a toast with sake in porcelain vases.