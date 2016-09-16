Home / Features
Highlight: Taipei Story Slam

By Dana Ter  /  Staff reporter

Taipei Story Slam is back on Thursday after a brief hiatus.

Photo courtesy of Ted Pigott Art

After a brief hiatus, Taipei Story Slam is back at Sappho Live on Thursday with the very apt theme: The Greatest Comeback. The concept is simple. Storytellers have seven minutes to tell a true story pertaining to the theme without notes or props. The tone of the story can be light-hearted or serious, but as with all compelling narratives, all stories must contain a conflict and resolution.

To be a featured storyteller, simply send a pitch (3-5 lines) to: taipeistoryslam@gmail.com and chosen storytellers will receive free admission and a free drink. The winner will be decided by people chosen randomly from the audience.

■ Thursday 9pm at Sappho Live, B1, 1, Alley 102, Anhe Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市安和路一段102巷1號B1)

■ Admission is NT$200 at the door. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1084398744942380

