Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Multiple Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride will play with his trio tonight at the National Concert Hall as part of the venue’s summer jazz festival. McBride has collaborated with numerous jazz virtuosos, prestigious bands as well as pop and classical artists and will showcase his imaginative and passionate jazz style.

■ 21-1 Zhongshan S Road, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號)

■ Tickets are NT$500 to NT$2,500

■ Tonight at 7:30pm

Tickets for tonight and tomorrow night’s performances of indie sensation Suming (舒米恩) at Legacy Taipei, which hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts, are sold out. Electronic pop group The Forest Party (森林樂園) plays on Thursday with siblings The Creepy 5 (告五人) and chiptune duo Physical Chemical Brother (理化兄弟).

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$200, Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Post-rock band Customood and indie rock group Posh Inverse (優雅逆轉) will perform tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue for indie rock artists. Tomorrow the venue welcomes four-piece UK rock band Yuck. Japan’s shoegaze outfit Broken Little Sister will join forces on Sunday with local garage/shoegaze act Skip Skip Ben Ben and I Mean US. Tomorrow at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, Ben UFO will lead the evening of techno and house, with Yosh Nori, Toska, Al Burro, Katrina and others on the bill.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Shows at The Wall start tonight and tomorrow at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm; Korner shows start at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$350 tonight, NT$1,500 tomorrow and NT$700 on Sunday; Korner tickets cost NT$650 , available online through thewall.tw

Solo rocker Hung Sheng-hao (洪申豪) takes the stage on Sunday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$500, available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Taichung rockers Bike and Silverbus (銀巴士) play tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間).

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$450, available through www.indievox.com

Indie rock club Revolver hosts two concerts this evening. The first features punk and rock with Noise Book and BadSound Things (悲傷小事). Later in the evening it’s deep house and techno with DJ: Youlaike. Emo, post-hardcore and punk are on the menu tomorrow with Japan’s Play Dead Season and quizkid, along with Us:We, Eyeball and special guest Ghost Money All-stars. Japan’s Fifth-Newheavy and Nebula-overdrive will share the venue with Plan-D and Talking Without Sense (低水平) on Sunday for an evening of pop rock, J-rock and hard rock.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Show starts tonight at 9pm and midnite, tomorrow at 8pm and Sunday at 8:30pm

■ Admission is NT$300 tonight and NT$150 for the midnight show; NT$400 tomorrow and NT$400 on Sunday

Modular-synthesizer artist Troy Lin (林昀駿) will take the stage tomorrow at Pipe Live Music, a major venue for indie music and parties, along with avant-garde techno act Walrussound (海象之聲) and electronic musician Waves of Dopple (都普勒浪潮). War Convict (戰犯音樂) plays on Wednesday.